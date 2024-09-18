NFL News: Lakers star LeBron James sends strong message to Panthers QB Bryce Young amid benching

The Carolina Panthers didn’t start the NFL season on the best foot, which led the head coach to ultimately bench QB Bryce Young and give the starting role to Andy Dalton. In light of this situation, it was none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who sent a strong message to the former Alabama player.
It’s well known that James is a sports fan in general, and this time, American football is no exception. Through social media, the Lakers star often shares his thoughts on various happenings in the sports world.
This time, he took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to send a clear message of support to Young after being benched in Week 3: “Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡👑,”
After suffering two consecutive losses, the first against the New Orleans Saints and the second last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Dave Canales decided to give Andy Dalton the starting opportunity next week when the Panthers face the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers snaps the ball during a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The tough decision for HC Canales
Before the start of the season, and when repeatedly asked about the decision regarding his starting quarterback, coach Dave Canales stated several times that Bryce Young would be the one to start for the Panthers.
However, after two tough losses at the start of the season, head coach Dave Canales made a stunning decision regarding Panthers QB Bryce Young, relegating him to the bench and giving the opportunity to the experienced Andy Dalton.
What’s next for the Carolina Panthers?
After a tough start to the season and with the real goal of bouncing back in the short term, the Carolina Panthers have some challenging matchups ahead to turn their situation around:
- Week 3, vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 4, vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 5, vs Chicago Bears
- Week 6, vs Atlanta Falcons
- Week 7, vs Washington Commanders