With the end of the MLS regular season approaching, the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders are in contention for three key points for their Playoff aspirations. Here's how and where to watch this match for free in the United States.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 MLS match

It will be a direct fight for transcendence between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders in their matchday 26 game of the 2022 MLS season. You can watch this battle for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

The MLS Western Conference standings indicate that Chicharito Hernandez's team is only one point ahead of Uruguayan talent Nicolas Lodeiro's team. Both squads are in the fight for one of the coveted spots in the Playoffs.

The outlook is that at the pace of the current MLS season, a loss for both the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders could mean a big risk of being overtaken by rivals like Colorado, Portland and Nashville in the standings who are breathing down their necks in the standings.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Date

The teams will meet on Friday, August 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Galaxy defeated Vancouver in their most recent match, but are unable to win since the start of the current MLS season, where they did so in matchdays 1 and 2, and 5 and 6. Seattle, on the other hand, has two consecutive defeats after losing to Atlanta and Real Salt Lake.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders:

In the first round of the current MLS season, the Seattle Sounders defeated the LA Galaxy three goals to two at Lumen Field. You can tune into Greg Vanney's team's rematch for free in the U.S. on Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or via ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN and SiriusXM FC.