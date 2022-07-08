The new LAFC defender and former teammate of Weston McKennie at Juventus thinks Pulisic would be a great option for the Italian Old Lady.

Giorgio Chiellini is getting ready to suit up in MLS play and make his long-awaited debut for LAFC in Major League Soccer. The former Juventus legend is doing the media rounds and spoke to ESPN’s Futbol Americas where he took questions regarding a wide range of topics.

One of those topics was his former Juve teammate, USMNT hardworking box to box midfielder Weston McKennie where the defender stated that McKennie is “a beautiful player, really a good player who is improving," Chiellini went on to state that McKennie is “just 24, then surely he has to improve on the pass, on the playing 90 minutes and be on the zone for 90 minutes -- many times he decides too fast and he doesn't think too much about what he needs, but I love him and everyone in Juventus loves him, and, high up, he could stay many years at Juventus."

When it came to Christian Pulisic, who is rumored of a possible move to Juventus, the former Italian national team star believes that “Captain America” would be a very interesting pick up for the club.

Giorgio Chiellini on Christian Pulisic

When asked about the Pulisic to Juventus rumors Chiellini was quick to respond, "Honestly, it's the first time I heard it, but I think Juventus needs some winger as Pulisic."

Chiellini went on to state, "Pulisic is very good, I think, when he starts from the side and comes inside, and with the injury of Chiesa -- he [will] surely still return, but not before September, and in the first months, surely, he can play every game. With the [arrival] of Angel Di Maria, Pulisic could be the fantastic third winger for Juventus. He has improved year by year; he did a fantastic season in Chelsea."

Christian Pulisic has been the subject of strong transfer rumors, but no real takers given his huge price tag. Juventus came in as an option last week, but that rumor died very quickly due to it being a player swap. The American international was shown as part of Chelsea’s promotional photos of their new home jersey a sign that Pulisic could be staying at the club.