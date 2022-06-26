LAFC and FC Dallas face each other at Banc of California Stadium in a match for the Week 17 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 17 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

LAFC will welcome FC Dallas at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, in Week 17 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their third overall meeting. At the moment, there is no favorite in head-to-head clashes as both teams, the Los Angeles Football Club and the FC Dallas have emerged victorious on one occasion apiece, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on August 12, 2019, when LAFC won a 4-2 thriller at home at the Banc of California Stadium in the 2019 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 17 game between LAFC and FC Dallas will be played on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LAFC vs FC Dallas in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between LAFC and FC Dallas on the Week 17 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Estrella TV, My13 KCOP, KMPX 29, ESPN+, KTXA Dallas, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, fcdallas.com, Foxsports.com, ESPNLA 710 AM.

How to watch LAFC vs FC Dallas anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 MLS game between LAFC vs FC Dallas but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.