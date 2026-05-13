Alaves vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 13, 2026

Alaves take on Barcelona on Matchday 36 of the 2025/2026 La Liga at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. Although already champions, Barcelona want to finish strongly against an Alaves side fighting to avoid relegation. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Alaves vs Barcelona Tournament La Liga Date Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time 3:30 PM (ET) / 12:30 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Alaves vs Barcelona in the USA

There are plenty of options available for fans who don’t want to miss this must-watch clash, whether through streaming platforms or traditional TV coverage. Fubo remains one of the leading choices for sports viewers, offering an easy way to watch the game live from almost any device.

The matchup will also be available via DirecTV Stream for those preferring another online alternative. On television, ESPN will carry the broadcast across its channels, with coverage airing on ESPN+ as well as ESPN Deportes.

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Can I watch Alaves vs Barcelona for free?

USA supporters can stream this 2025/2026 La Liga encounter, along with other competition’s biggest games, live on Fubo.

With a 5-day free trial available, viewers have a great chance to enjoy this game and follow the excitement of the 2025/2026 La Liga.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the La Liga title already wrapped up after their statement win over Real Madrid, Barcelona now shift their focus toward finishing the season on a high note as they prepare for a tricky clash against a desperate Deportivo Alaves side fighting to avoid relegation.

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Sitting on 37 points and currently trapped in the drop zone, Alaves received a boost after Girona were held to a draw by Rayo Vallecano, leaving LaLiga survival within reach if they can pull off a massive upset against the newly crowned champions.

Alaves vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Alaves (5-3-2): Sivera; Perez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Rebbach; Suarez, Blanco, Alena; Martinez, Diabate.

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski.

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Toni Martinez of Deportivo Alaves – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

What time is the Alaves vs Barcelona match?

The match kicks off today, May 13, at 3:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:30 PM

Central Time: 2:30 PM

Mountain Time: 1:30 PM

Pacific Time: 12:30 PM