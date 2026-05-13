Malik Nabers could be out for 2026 season opener vs Cowboys after injury, but NY Giants are ready for that scenario

The New York Giants suddenly face growing uncertainty surrounding Malik Nabers after a report from Jordan Raanan confirmed the star wide receiver underwent a second knee procedure to remove scar tissue.

While they still hope Nabers will eventually be ready for the start of the regular season, there is no longer complete certainty that he will be available for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The latest procedure is also expected to force the Giants into a highly cautious approach throughout the offseason. Nabers will likely miss most offseason activities and potentially significant portions of training camp as the team prioritizes his long-term health rather than rushing him back onto the field.

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What happened with Malik Nabers?

Malik Nabers had another procedure on his knee and that may also explain several of New York’s aggressive offseason moves at the skill positions. Doug Rush pointed out that the Giants were already preparing for a scenario where Nabers might not immediately return at full strength.

“Which is why they traded up for Malachi Fields and added Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, plus Isaiah Likely, to go with Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton. Malik Nabers is important, but they have to ease him back in given the severity of that injury.”

Giants preparing for cautious Malik Nabers return

The concern surrounding Malik Nabers appears to be growing internally as well. Repoter Ryan Dunleavy recently suggested the Giants had already begun lowering expectations regarding the receiver’s participation during the early stages of training camp before news of the second surgery surfaced.

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“Giants have been less forceful on Malik Nabers participating in early training camp lately. Could explain why (the second surgery).” The situation creates a major challenge for the Giants offense heading into a crucial season for Jaxson Dart.

Nabers was expected to become the centerpiece of the passing attack, but the Giants may now have to rely much more heavily on their newly assembled supporting cast early in the season.

Even if Nabers ultimately returns for Week 1, the Giants are clearly preparing to manage his workload carefully. After investing heavily in their young star receiver, they are determined to avoid any setbacks that could jeopardize his future availability long term.