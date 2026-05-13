NY Rangers reportedly deny interest in Norwegian goalie amid search for Igor Shesterkin backup

The New York Rangers are exploring every option around Igor Shesterkin's backup in the 2026-27 NHL season, but one report has now been dismissed by the organization.

Barring a shocking trade during the offseason, Igor Shesterkin will be the New York Rangers‘ starting goalie in the 2026-27 NHL season and beyond. However, who will be the second stringer behind the Russian netminder remains up for debate in the Big Apple.

According to an article published by Göteborgs-Posten, a Swedish newspaper, Frölunda HC netminder Tobias Normann is in negotiations to sign with the Rangers. However, a source close to the NHL club in Manhattan has denied the claim.

“Hearing this report is false,” Mollie Walker of New York Post stated on her X account. Although the Blueshirts are often considered among the teams in the goaltending market, Normann may not be on Chris Drury, Mike Sullivan, and New York’s radar.

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More about Normann

Born in August 2001 in Fredrikstad, Norway, the 24-year-old netminder signed with Frölunda HC ahead of the 2024-25 season. So far, the 6-foot-1 goaltender has appeared in 46 games for the club in the SHL. Through two seasons in the league, he has posted a .917 save percentage (SV%), 1.93 goals-against average (GAA), and three shutouts.

Igor Shesterkin at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Normann is coming off an impressive 2025-26 campaign in which he recorded a .923 SV%, 1.68 GAA, and a 14-10-0 record, according to Elite Prospects. In the playoffs, he appeared in five games while posting a .933 SV% and 1.33 GAA. Despite his strong numbers, Frölunda was eliminated in six games during the quarterfinals.

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Normann has international experience under his belt

Norway’s national team has also taken notice of his production in the Swedish Hockey League, as Normann was named to the preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Normann played for Norway in the 2025 Worlds, but allowed seven goals and finished with a .663 SV% in his latest national team outing.

Perhaps a strong showing at the international tournament is all he needs to wipe the slate clean and convince the Rangers’ front office that he may be a solution to the backup goaltender dilemma in the Big Apple.

NY Rangers’ options in net

With Shesterkin leaving no doubt about his abilities, the Blueshirts can rest assured knowing they only need goaltending depth to man the crease for roughly 30 games during the NHL season. Dylan Garand is expected to contend for the backup role following his promising rookie campaign, but New York will still explore its options.

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Most likely, that search will take place in free agency, where the market is expected to be filled with potential backup netminders. If the Rangers believe the answer lies within the organization, they already have four non-roster goalies waiting for their opportunity: Callum Tung, Spencer Martin, Hugo Ollas, and Talyn Boyko, according to PuckPedia.