Cristiano Ronaldo hit with major blow for AFC final as Al Nassr rule out Brozovic and Coman

Cristiano Ronaldo received negative news after Al Nassr ruled out Marcelo Brozovic and Kingsley Coman for the AFC Champions League Two final due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a major opportunity to win his first official title with Al Nassr when they face Gamba Osaka this Saturday, May 16, in the AFC Champions League Two final. However, the Portuguese star will be without two essential players, as Marcelo Brozovic and Kingsley Coman have been ruled out due to injury.

According to Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiyah, Al Nassr’s team doctor, Carlos Miguel, ruled out Brozovic, Coman, and Abdulelah Al Amri for the final against Gamba Osaka.

The three players reportedly suffered muscle injuries during Al Nassr’s dramatic 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. According to the report, the players are expected to undergo an urgent rehabilitation program to be fully recovered for the season finale against Damac.

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Many changes for the final

Amid an injury crisis at a vital point in the season—where they have the chance to win two trophies—Jorge Jesus will reportedly make several changes to face Gamba Osaka in the AFC final.

Kingsley Coman during Al Nassr’s game vs Al Hilal. (Getty Images)

In addition to the aforementioned injuries, Angelo Gabriel and Abdullah Al Khaibari are also expected to miss Saturday’s final against the Japanese side. Both midfielders are dealing with hamstring injuries and are aiming to return for the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League.

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A double title chance on the same day

Al Nassr find themselves with an incredible opportunity rarely seen in soccer: they could be crowned champions of the AFC Champions League Two and the Saudi Pro League on the same day.

This is because if Al Hilal fail to secure a victory against Neom on Saturday, May 16, Al Nassr will be the new Saudi Pro League champions. They could also become international champions if they defeat Gamba Osaka later that day.