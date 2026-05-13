Blackhawks could help Maple Leafs draft Gavin McKenna and secure top-five pick

In addition to drafting Gavin McKenna, the Toronto Maple Leafs could become even bigger winners in the 2026 NHL Draft thanks to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Although anything can happen between now and the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly have no concerns about Gavin McKenna. Based on the general consensus, he is expected to become the first overall selection—making him just the third player in franchise history to be drafted first overall by the Buds.

However, the good news may not stop there, as the Maple Leafs could also explore a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks to come away with another top-five pick. Obviously, though, such a move would come at a price. And it’s one the recently formed front office led by John Chayka and Mats Sundin may never be able to live down.

“[The Blackhawks] have had interest in Matthew Knies. I wouldn’t be shocked if they call up John Chayka and say, we want to give you the 4th overall pick and this and this for Knies,” David Pagnotta said during an appearance on Leafs Morning Take.

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As it stands, the Maple Leafs own seven picks in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. By making such a deal with the Blackhawks, they could bolster their draft capital without missing out on McKenna, whose name is already plastered across jerseys throughout the city.

Gavin McKenna at 2026 IIHF World Juniors.

‘Knies’ things aren’t cheap

On paper, a trade could make a lot of sense. The Chicago Blackhawks urgently need someone who can play alongside Connor Bedard on the top line and not look completely out of place. The Hawks have forced square pegs into round holes for far too long. They owe it to their future captain to finally surround him with top, proven weapons. Considering this year’s free-agent class is expected to be historically weak, the trade route appears to be the best option.

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On top of that, Bedard has yet to sign an extension. There is little to no concern about losing him to restricted free agency, but a move like this ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft could encourage the 20-year-old to put pen to paper even sooner. Obviously, such a move would also come at a price for Chicago.

Blackhawks have troubled history with Draft

The Blackhawks dropped two spots after the Draft Lottery and reportedly have no clear preference regarding whom to select with the fourth overall pick. There are also growing concerns about some of the organization’s recent top draft selections.

Look no further than the selection of Artyom Levshunov in 2024, when Chicago passed on Beckett Sennecke and Ivan Demidov. The blueliner may still pan out in the Windy City, but his minus-41 rating last season can hardly be deemed a good omen.

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Thus, even if it stings, trading the fourth overall pick and additional assets for a proven top-six winger like Knies may not be bad business on Kyle Davidson’s part. Davidson did say, “We’re going to get a really good player,” following the Draft Lottery. If he trades the pick for Knies, he may very well stay true to his word.

Maple Leafs’ perspective

As for the Maple Leafs’ say in the matter, that is where the trouble begins. Toronto may want nothing to do with losing Knies, its second-round pick from 2021. The Arizona native finished third in scoring for the Buds during the 2025-26 season with 23 goals and 43 assists for 66 points in 79 games.

Matthew Knies in a press conference.

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What is more, he has become a fan favorite, and trading him could quickly make Chayka and Sundin unpopular in a market that embraces you quickly, but is even quicker to cast you aside.

Why trading Knies could work out for Toronto

From a contract and business standpoint, though, the move could make sense. Knies is the main trade chip the Leafs possess. As Chris Johnston reported, teams may be even more willing to break the piggy bank for Knies than they would for Auston Matthews.

More importantly, Knies is signed through 2031 under a contract that doesn’t include any form of protection. No other star in The Six is signed to a deal like that. It makes things easier both for Toronto to explore the market and for potential suitors to go out of their way to make a trade happen. Beginning next season, Knies will have five years remaining on his $46.5 million contract ($7.75 million AAV).

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Potential win-win scenario for Chicago, Toronto

If the Hawks can put together the right offer, who is to say the Leafs will be able to resist? Chicago loses nothing by knocking on Toronto’s door. As for the Buds, they may have more on the line, but they also face the possibility of coming away with Gavin McKenna and one of Ivar Stenberg, Caleb Malhotra, Chase Reid, or Carson Carels, so that is not too shabby either.

There are far worse situations to be in around the NHL. The Draft Lottery has already set the Maple Leafs up for success, and the Blackhawks may toss them yet another lifeline—for a considerable asset in return, of course.