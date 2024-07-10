Lamine Yamal has been the sensation of Euro 2024; there is a significant chance he could face his idol Lionel Messi in the Conmebol-UEFA Finalissima.

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi could face each other in the Finalissima

Back in 2007,Lamine Yamal‘s family lucked out—they scored a chance for their six-month-old baby to star in a photoshoot with a Barcelona player. The shoot was for a charity calendar, and guess who the lucky player was? None other than a young 20-year-old Lionel Messi, just starting to make waves in his Barcelona career.

Fast forward to 2024, and it’s Yamal who is making major waves now at only 16 years of age, playing for Spain in the Euros. Lamine Yamal has scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in 6 matches in the competition. At the senior level, he has played 51 games for Barcelona, scoring 7 goals and providing 11 assists.

To say he is not a gem in the making is an understatement. Now, the GOAT and the future may face each other in a competition that holds a lot of bragging rights.

Lionel Messi Could Face Lamine Yamal in an Argentina vs Spain Match

If Messi is still a part of the Argentine national team and wins the Copa America, and if Yamal is with Spain and they win the 2024 Euros, the two players could meet in the Finalissima, which Argentina has won outright.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

In the Finalissima between Italy and Argentina, Argentina emerged victorious, winning 3-0. They prevailed over Italy in a match that showcased their strength and strategy, securing a notable win in this highly anticipated contest.