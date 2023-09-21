LASK Linz vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Europa League in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a significant presence making their debut in the competition. It involves LASK Linz facing Liverpool at Raiffeisen Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

LASK Linz appear as the least favorite team in this matchup for obvious reasons, so they must be dangerous on their home ground. They have a closer race with Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse to continue in the tournament.

Liverpool would prefer to be representing the club in the main European event for their potential, but they have to be in this one after a disappointing season. Their start in the league has them securing an almost perfect record of four victories in five matchups.

LASK Linz vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

LASK Linz will confront Liverpool at Raiffeisen Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, September 21.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 22)

Austria: 6:45 PM

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 00:45 AM (September 22)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 00:45 AM (September 22)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Moldova: 7:45 PM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (September 22)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 00:45 AM (September 22)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

How to watch LASK Linz vs Liverpool in your country

Argentina: ESPN Play Sur, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Austria: Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 2, servustv.com, Servus TV

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: Servus TV

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, Talksport 2 Radio UK,

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: ESPN + Latin America, Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport 1,Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

UAE: beIN Sports English,TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 1

United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA