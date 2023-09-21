Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a significant presence making their debut in the competition. It involves LASK Linz facing Liverpool at Raiffeisen Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch LASK Linz vs Liverpool online free in the US on Fubo]
LASK Linz appear as the least favorite team in this matchup for obvious reasons, so they must be dangerous on their home ground. They have a closer race with Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse to continue in the tournament.
Liverpool would prefer to be representing the club in the main European event for their potential, but they have to be in this one after a disappointing season. Their start in the league has them securing an almost perfect record of four victories in five matchups.
LASK Linz vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
LASK Linz will confront Liverpool at Raiffeisen Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, September 21.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 22)
Austria: 6:45 PM
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 00:45 AM (September 22)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 00:45 AM (September 22)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Moldova: 7:45 PM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (September 22)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 00:45 AM (September 22)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
How to watch LASK Linz vs Liverpool in your country
Argentina: ESPN Play Sur, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Austria: Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 2, servustv.com, Servus TV
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, Talksport 2 Radio UK,
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: ESPN + Latin America, Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport 1,Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
UAE: beIN Sports English,TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 1
United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA