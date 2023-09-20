After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

The effect has been immediate as many stars have followed his path. Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and, most recently, Neymar. Though all these players had some years left in Europe, Cristiano’s experience combined with massive contracts were key factors.

Now, in the middle of this incredible expansion from Saudi Arabia, WWE has emerged as a possibility for Cristiano Ronaldo. No kidding. It’s all happening in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS. In terms of marketing, this could be huge.

Cristiano Ronaldo might participate in WWE

According to a report from Diario AS, WWE is looking for Cristiano Ronaldo to make a special guest appearance at the famous Crown Jewel event which will take place on November 4 at Saudi Arabia.

The information points out the economic offer could be massive for the Portuguese if he accepts to appear alongside a legend of WWE like John Cena. Considering the impact of Cristiano in Saudi Arabia, it could be a spectacular event.

What is WWE Crown Jewel?

Crown Jewel is an annual pay-per-view event produced by WWE in Saudi Arabia. This country has been crucial for the American wrestling company after they signed a ten-year partnership in 2018.