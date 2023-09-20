France Football announced 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, but three names stand out on the list: Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, and Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland.

Messi made a strong case to win the prize by leading Argentina to World Cup victory at Qatar 2022, while the Norwegian hitman made the cut thanks to an impactful first year in England, helping Manchester City win the treble.

Achraf Hakimi, however, believes his Paris Saint-Germain teammate should emerge victorious this year. Shortly after Messi left the French club, the Moroccan right-back didn’t hesitate to voice his support for Mbappe.

Hakimi explains why Mbappe should win 2023 Ballon d’Or

“I think that for me, with what Mbappé did this last year, for me, Mbappé deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. He is a great player and I hope he can win it this year,” Hakimi told beIN SPORTS France, via @PSG_Report on Twitter.

Mbappe put PSG on his back last season, scoring an impressive 41 goals in 43 games accross all club competitions. On top of that, he won the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.

Who are the 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or?