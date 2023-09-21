Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has last year’s runner up beginning the tournament. It involves Sheriff facing Roma at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Sheriff vs Roma online in the US on Paramount+]
Sheriff have had plenty of experience playing these types of competitions in the past, so they are firm in their desire to be among the teams who advance to the knockouts. Their league has them sharing the lead with four victories, having lost just one matchup.
Roma are seeking revenge for what could have been a great achievement last season, as they lost the final against Sevilla FC in the penalty shootout. They have not started very well considering they have secured one victory in four matches.
Sheriff vs Roma: Kick-Off Time
Sheriff will confront Roma at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, September 21.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 22)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 00:45 AM (September 22)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 00:45 AM (September 22)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Moldova: 7:45 PM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (September 22)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 00:45 AM (September 22)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Sheriff vs Roma in your country
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: RMC Sport en direct
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico,Fanatiz Mexico
Moldova: MyTV
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Netherlands: ESPN 4, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: V Sport 1,Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 5
United States: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo