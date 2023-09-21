Sheriff vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Europa League in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has last year’s runner up beginning the tournament. It involves Sheriff facing Roma at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Sheriff have had plenty of experience playing these types of competitions in the past, so they are firm in their desire to be among the teams who advance to the knockouts. Their league has them sharing the lead with four victories, having lost just one matchup.

Roma are seeking revenge for what could have been a great achievement last season, as they lost the final against Sevilla FC in the penalty shootout. They have not started very well considering they have secured one victory in four matches.

Sheriff vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Sheriff will confront Roma at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, September 21.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 22)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 00:45 AM (September 22)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 00:45 AM (September 22)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Moldova: 7:45 PM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (September 22)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 00:45 AM (September 22)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Sheriff vs Roma in your country

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: RMC Sport en direct

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico,Fanatiz Mexico

Moldova: MyTV

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Netherlands: ESPN 4, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: V Sport 1,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 5

United States: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo