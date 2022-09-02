Learn a little more about the life of the charismatic American tennis player Lauren Davis, who has been a professional tennis player for a little more than ten years and has shown her quality on the court, and is currently competing to transcend in the US Open 2022.

U.S. tennis is a hotbed of voracious and competitive athletes who are capable of bullying the best players in the world. One such asset is Ohio native Lauren Davis, who is currently competing in the 2022 US Open.

Although she has lacked a bit of consistency to storm the top spots in world tennis, there is no doubt that Lauren Davis is a solid rival in any competition where she is found, who, little by little, accumulates not only physical and technical qualities but also experience.

So, with the latent possibility of seeing her advance rounds in the US Open 2022, you will find it interesting to delve into Davis' profile. Here are some key facts you should know about this talented American tennis player.

How old is Lauren Davis?

Despite her youthful appearance, which might invite one to visualize her as a budding youngster, Lauren Davis is already approaching the maturity of adulthood. Born on October 9, 1993 in Gates Mills, Ohio, She is currently 28 years old (almost 29).

How tal is Lauren Davis?

If there may be any handicap against Lauren Davis physically speaking to opt for a place in the tennis elite, it may well be her height, because, with her 1.57 meters / 5.2 feet, she often struggles to reach balls that other top players reach thanks to clearly surpassing the 1.65 meters.

What is Lauren Davis' ranking position?

The zenith, so far, in Lauren Davis' career, which began in 2011, came in 2017, when she was ranked number 26 in the world. Currently, the WTA has her ranked a distant 105th on its honor roll, a place she could improve if she advances further at the 2022 US Open.

Is Lauren Davis married?

This is good news for Lauren Davis' fans and admirers, since according to several reports from the tabloids, focused on show business, the American tennis player is currently single and has no short or medium term plans to get married. This after being married from 2013 to 2015 with Phil Shirakawa.

What are Lauren Davis' official social media profiles?

Lauren Davis is regularly active on social media, and this encourages her fans and admirers to be aware of what she shares about her day to day life both as a professional tennis player and in her daily life. Davis has 22 thousand followers on her Twitter profile and 30 thousand on her Instagram profile.