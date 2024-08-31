Lazio vs Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3

Lazio take on AC Milan in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here's how you can catch all the action live, whether on TV or via live stream, depending on your location.

Lazio face AC Milan in a pivotal Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season.

AC Milan‘s season opener has been a letdown so far, falling short of the high expectations set for the squad. The Rossoneri have managed only a single point from their first two matches, beginning with a narrow draw against Torino and followed by a disappointing 2-1 loss to Parma. This underwhelming start has left Milan eager to secure their first victory and regain momentum.

In their quest for redemption, AC Milan will face Lazio, who, despite a win in their opening match, also suffered a defeat in their second fixture. Both teams are now in search of a much-needed boost to their standings, making this upcoming clash crucial for their respective recoveries.

Lazio vs Milan: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 1)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 1)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 1)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 1)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 1)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lazio’s Gustav Isaksen – IMAGO / LaPresse

Lazio vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: ESPN4 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV7

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

