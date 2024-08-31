Trending topics:
Lazio vs Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3

Lazio take on AC Milan in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here's how you can catch all the action live, whether on TV or via live stream, depending on your location.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan
© IMAGO / Goal Sports ImagesRuben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

Lazio face AC Milan in a pivotal Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. This highly anticipated clash promises to be a thriller, and we’ve got all the details you need to catch every moment. From TV broadcast info to streaming options, find out how to watch the action live in your country and stay up to date with all the key highlights.

[Watch Lazio vs Milan for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

AC Milan‘s season opener has been a letdown so far, falling short of the high expectations set for the squad. The Rossoneri have managed only a single point from their first two matches, beginning with a narrow draw against Torino and followed by a disappointing 2-1 loss to Parma. This underwhelming start has left Milan eager to secure their first victory and regain momentum.

In their quest for redemption, AC Milan will face Lazio, who, despite a win in their opening match, also suffered a defeat in their second fixture. Both teams are now in search of a much-needed boost to their standings, making this upcoming clash crucial for their respective recoveries.

Lazio vs Milan: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 1)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 1)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 1)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 1)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 1)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lazio vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Mexico: ESPN4 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV7
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

