Lebanon and Syria face each other at Saida Football Stadium for the Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Lebanon vs Syria: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Lebanon will meet with Syria at the Saida Football Stadium in Sidon in the Third Round of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group A Matchday 9 soccer game in the US. For example, if you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day-free-trial).

This will be their 26th overall meeting. No surprises here Syria are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 14 occasions so far; Lebanon have grabbed triumph five times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 3-2 away win for Lebanon in their first meeting in Group A of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Lebanon. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Lebanon vs Syria: Date

The 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Group A Matchday 9 game between Lebanon and Syria will be played on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Saida Football Stadium in Sidon.

Lebanon vs Syria: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Lebanon vs Syria for Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Lebanon and Syria on the ninth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ (Free Trial).