Former USMNT GK Tim Howard on Aaron Rodgers’ reported role in firing Robert Saleh from the NY Jets

Tim Howard writes a column for the English outlet the Daily Mail, and in his latest article, he looked into the firing of Robert Saleh from the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers’ “role” in the matter.

For the New York Jets, it’s been a whirlwind of rumors and backdoor talk about Aaron Rodgers having a say in the firing of Robert Saleh as head coach. The truth is, Saleh didn’t do himself many favors with a 20-36 record across four seasons.

Under the guidance of Robert Saleh, the Jets never had a winning season, and with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, that was set to change. It didn’t, as the Jets went 2-3 to start the season, and Saleh was let go.

Tim Howard, the former USMNT and Everton goalkeeper, and now owner of MLS team Houston Dynamo, wrote a piece in the Daily Mail about the effects of Rodgers having a reported say in the firing of Saleh, given the confirmation that Woody Johnson spoke to his star quarterback before making the decision to fire Robert Saleh.

Tim Howard on New York Jets

Howard wrote in his editorial, “Right now, the Jets are built to win with Aaron Rodgers. Once results did not improve—and the owner decided someone had to go—it was only ever going to be Saleh. Anyone who thought otherwise is out of their mind.”

Howard went on to explain the dangers of letting star players make or have input in critical decisions that team executives need to take: “Rodgers has denied it (giving input in Saleh being fired), of course, but make no mistake: player power is real.

Tim Howard of Everton is congratulated by Manager David Moyes at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 6, 2009 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

“It’s not something I experienced in club football because—at Manchester United and Everton—I worked under powerful managers in Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes… Star players like to be heard, and as an owner, you want to create a relationship where you listen to voices from inside the locker room. We see it in the NBA all the time: strong, world-class players have the ear of those in charge. And when a big call looms, the owners come calling.”

Howard finished by offering up his own experiences: “I was consulted at the tail end of Jurgen Klinsmann’s time with the US Men’s National Team. I was an experienced member of the group, and they wanted to know my view. So I offered my verdict, having played for three different national team managers. It was truthful, and it was damning.

“But it can also be dangerous listening to players. Sure, they see more than most, but their opinions are shaped by emotion and how situations impact them personally.

“During my career, if something wasn’t going right for me, I would be annoyed and upset. If someone offered me the chance to complain, I’d talk all day long. It might be one-sided. It certainly wouldn’t always be a clear reflection of the situation.”