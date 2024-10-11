Trending topics:
Concacaf Nations League

Where to watch Guyana vs Guatemala live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Guyana face Guatemala in the League A Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Jose Carlos Pinto of Guatemala
© IMAGO / Agency-MexSportJose Carlos Pinto of Guatemala

By Leonardo Herrera

Guyana take on Guatemala in a crucial League A matchup for Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League, and USA fans will want to be ready for the action. Key details, including the match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options, are available to ensure supporters can stay connected and catch all the excitement live.

[Watch Guyana vs Guatemala in the USA on Paramount+]

Guatemala have emerged as one of the standout teams in the first two matchdays, securing a solid 4 points from 6. After an opening win over Martinique, they followed up with a hard-fought scoreless draw against Costa Rica.

However, they’ll need to keep up the momentum to stay in contention for the group’s top spot. Meanwhile, their opponents, Guyana, face a different challenge. With two losses in as many games, they’re in desperate need of a win to avoid relegation and preserve their place in the League A.

Advertisement

When will the Guyana vs Guatemala match be played?

Guyana face off against Guatemala in a League A Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Friday, October 11. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Isaiah Jones of Guyana in a game with his team Middlesbrough – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Isaiah Jones of Guyana in a game with his team Middlesbrough – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Guyana vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to Guyana vs Guatemala in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Guyana and Guatemala will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Former USMNT GK Tim Howard on Aaron Rodgers’ reported role in firing Robert Saleh from the NY Jets
NFL

Former USMNT GK Tim Howard on Aaron Rodgers’ reported role in firing Robert Saleh from the NY Jets

NBA News: Bucks coach Doc Rivers criticizes Lakers' decision with Ham, predecessor to JJ Redick
NBA

NBA News: Bucks coach Doc Rivers criticizes Lakers' decision with Ham, predecessor to JJ Redick

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence may get two key weapons back ahead of game vs Bears
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence may get two key weapons back ahead of game vs Bears

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb makes something clear about his recent struggles with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb makes something clear about his recent struggles with Dallas Cowboys

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo