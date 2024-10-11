Where to watch Peru vs Uruguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Peru take on Uruguay in a pivotal Matchday 9 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how to watch the game live, either on TV or through streaming platforms available in the USA.

Peru and Uruguay are set to square off in a highly anticipated Matchday 9 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss a moment of this pivotal matchup, and whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details to ensure you’re ready for kickoff.

Peru and Uruguay are set to clash in a high-stakes World Cup qualifiers game, with both teams facing challenges, though for different reasons. Peru are in need of a turnaround, having secured just 3 points from 8 matches. If they want to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive, they must start winning immediately.

On the other hand, Uruguay enters the contest with a better points tally, but off-field issues are causing unrest. The controversy surrounding Luis Suarez and head coach Marcelo Bielsa has created distractions that could affect team morale. Bielsa’s squad will need to set those tensions aside and focus on securing a crucial 3 points.

When will the Peru vs Uruguay match be played?

Peru face Uruguay for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Friday, October 11, with the match kicking off at 9:30 PM (ET).

Luis Advincula of Peru – IMAGO / Revierfoto

Peru vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Peru vs Uruguay in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Peru and Uruguay will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.