NBA News: Nuggets star shares candid thoughts on Russell Westbrook’s impact on the team

A Denver Nuggets star recently opened up about the influence Russell Westbrook has had since joining the team for the upcoming NBA season.

The Denver Nuggets are determined to bounce back after last season’s disappointing finish and defend their NBA title. One of their biggest offseason moves was bringing in nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. His arrival in Denver has created a buzz, and Jamal Murray spoke about the impact Westbrook has already had.

In an interview with AltitudeTV’s Katy Winge, Murray shared how meaningful it has been to have Westbrook on the team. Growing up, Murray admired Westbrook, and now being his teammate is a unique experience.

“I grew up watching him. We all did, really. It’s cool to see him up close and in person,” Murray said. “To look at Russ is like, ‘Oh, damn. That’s Russ.’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murray emphasized the energy Westbrook brings to the team: “Every time he’s in the gym, he kind of lifts not just me but everybody’s spirit and awareness. That’s one thing I appreciate about having him on the floor. We haven’t played much together, but when he’s out there, he makes a positive impact.”

Russel Westbrook of Denver Nuggets shoots during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Advertisement

Though Westbrook’s stats last season with the LA Clippers — 11.1 points on 45% shooting, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game — may not have been his best, the Nuggets are optimistic that his presence in Denver will help the team recover.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Russell Westbrook’s big plans to elevate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

Murray: Nuggets ready to bounce back with Westbrook

Murray believes the Nuggets are poised for a strong season, especially with the addition of Westbrook and a successful training camp under their belts.

Advertisement

“We’re ready to bounce back,” Murray told The Sporting News. “The energy is really high. We’ve had a great training camp, spent a lot of time together, and I think all that’s starting to come into play. We’re really excited to get it going.”

see also NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has big words for Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook

Murray is confident that the team’s chemistry and preparation will result in a fast start. “I think we’ll get off to a great start just by the amount of time we’ve spent getting to know each other on a personal level. I’m looking forward to seeing that translate on the court.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Murray, the goal is clear: “When you have a group that’s talented and ready to win, that’s all it has to be about. So I think just winning should be the priority for everybody, and if we keep that mindset, we can get the job done.”