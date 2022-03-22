How to avoid contracting the Covid-19 virus is one of the biggest lessons learned from the pandemic. In view of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the measures to avoid contagion is the mandatory vaccination of attendees. Find out which vaccinations are allowed to enjoy this great tournament live.

The world was never the same after the pandemic of the Covid-19 virus. Human beings were reminded of their almost infinite capacity to adapt to overcome all kinds of adversity. Although the nightmare seems to be coming to an end, we still cannot let our guard down. FIFA is very clear about this and that is why all those who want to attend Qatar 2022 must be vaccinated.

Millions of fans from all over the world are expected to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This is undoubtedly a valuable cultural exchange, but also an increased risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 infection. The host country faces a great challenge but also an opportunity to exemplify how things can be done right.

Thus, strict measures will be put in place for Qatar 2022 so as not to put the health of attendees and residents at risk. And they start before arriving at the host country of the World Cup since there is a list of vaccines that are accepted by the Ministry of Health to be able to enter the World Cup land. Find out which they are.

Approved vaccines to entry to Qatar

So far, the Qatar Ministry of Public Health has established a division between existing Covid-19 vaccines. A first group is labeled as approved; the remaining ones are considered conditionally approved. Similarly, the number of doses that must have been received to enter Qatar depends on the type of vaccine.

Approved vaccines: Pfizer / BioNTech (Comirnaty) - Two Doses; Moderna (SpikeVax) - Two Doses; AstraZeneca (Covishield / Oxford / Vaxzevria) - Two Doses; Jansen / Johnson & Johnson (only one dose).

Conditionally approved vaccines: Sinopharm vaccine - Two Doses; Sinovac - Two Doses; Sputnik V - Two Doses; Covaxin - Two Doses.

In any case, every individual that has been immunized outside Qatar has to provide an original vaccine certificate in English or Arabic with the following characteristics: identical name both in the certificate and the passport, dose dates, vaccine type, and the serial number of the vaccine batch.

Shelf life of approved vaccines for attending Qatar 2022

The security measures to enter the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup are strict. That is why its Ministry of Public Health has established a validity period for the immunity provided by the Covid-19 vaccines to those who have received them.

-Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca: 9 months, 14 days after receiving the second dose, and 12 months after the booster or third dose.

-Jansen & Jansen: 9 months, 14 days after receiving the first dose, and 12 months, 7 days after receiving the booster or second dose.

-Conditionally approved vaccines: 6 months, 14 days after receiving the second dose; 12 months, 14 days after receiving a booster or third dose of fully approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, and Jansen & Jansen).

Fair is to add, that fully vaccinated individuals with conditionally approved vaccines must provide a positive Serology on Antibody Test lab result with an application date no longer than 30 days. If this is not provided or the result is negative, it will be needed to undergo quarantine for 5 days after arriving to Qatar. Those who have received a booster of approved vaccines do not need Serology Antiboy test.

Another way to prove immunity is an official and verifiable lab test result proving to have recovered from Covid-19. The duration of the immunity for Qatar Ministry of Public Health in this case is of 12 months from the date of infection.