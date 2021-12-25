Leicester and Liverpool will clash off at King Power Stadium in the 20th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Leicester will host Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester in the 20th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 31st EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 16 games so far; Leicester have celebrated a victory eight times to this day, and a similar number of six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 22, 2021, when the Reds celebrated a toughly-earned victory on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Anfield in Liverpool in the 2021/22 EFL Cup Quarter-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Leicester vs Liverpool: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 20 game between Leicester and Liverpool will be played on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Leicester vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Leicester vs Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Leicester and Liverpool on the 20th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include NBC Sports App, NBCSN, UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.