One of the world's most entertaining soccer tournaments will start on Friday, August 13, 2021: The English Premier League. Here you will find the full 2020/2021 English Premier League schedule and fixture round by round, with the teams of the new season.
Defending champions Manchester City will be looking to grab their all-time sixth English league title after lifting the trophy in the previous 2020-21 season. Their city rivals Manchester United are the top winner of the English Premier League with 15 league titles.
Liverpool, meanwhile, will aim to end repeat the success from the 2019-20 season, when they claimed the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years. On the other hand, the new European champions Chelsea will not go down without a fight this time. In addition, Leicester, Tottenham, and Arsenal will look to surprise the main favorites for the title.
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 1 (August 13-15)
Friday, August 13
20:00 Brentford v Arsenal
Saturday, August 14
12:30 Man Utd v Leeds
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Aston Villa
17:30 Norwich v Liverpool
Sunday, August
14:00 Newcastle v West Ham
16:30 Spurs v Man City
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 2 (August 21-23)
Saturday, August 21
12:30 Liverpool v Burnley
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Man City v Norwich
17:30 Brighton v Watford
Sunday, August 22
14:00 Southampton v Man Utd
14:00 Wolves v Spurs
16:30 Arsenal v Chelsea
Monday, August 23
20:00 West Ham v Leicester
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 3 (August 28-29)
Saturday, August 28
12:30 Man City v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Leicester
West Ham v Crystal Palace
17:30 Liverpool v Chelsea
Sunday, August 29
14:00 Burnley v Leeds
14:00 Spurs v Watford
16:30 Wolves v Man Utd
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 4 (September 11-13)
Saturday, September 11
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Arsenal v Norwich
Brentford v Brighton
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Chelsea v Aston Villa**
Sunday, September 12
Leeds v Liverpool**
Monday, September 13
Everton v Burnley
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 5 (September 17-19)
Friday, September 17
Newcastle v Leeds
Saturday, September 18
Wolves v Brentford
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Norwich v Watford
Aston Villa v Everton
Sunday, September 19
Brighton v Leicester
West Ham v Man Utd*
Spurs v Chelsea*
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 6 (September 25-27)
Saturday, September 25
Chelsea v Man City
Everton v Norwich
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Watford v Newcastle
Brentford v Liverpool
Sunday, September 26
Southampton v Wolves
Arsenal v Spurs
Monday, September 27
Crystal Palace v Brighton
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 7 (October 2-3)
Saturday, October 2
Man Utd v Everton
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Southampton
Leeds v Watford
Spurs v Aston Villa
Wolves v Newcastle
Brighton v Arsenal
Sunday, October 3
Crystal Palace v Leicester
West Ham v Brentford
Liverpool v Man City
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 8 (October 16-18)
Saturday, October 16
Watford v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Wolves
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Brentford v Chelsea
Sunday, October 17
Everton v West Ham
Newcastle v Spurs
Monday, October 18
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 9 (October 22-24)
Friday, October 22
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Saturday, October 23
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Southampton v Burnley
Brighton v Man City
Sunday, October 24
Brentford v Leicester
West Ham v Spurs***
Man Utd v Liverpool***
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 10 (October 30 - November 1)
Saturday, October 30
Leicester v Arsenal
Burnley v Brentford
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Watford v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
Sunday, October 31
Norwich v Leeds
Aston Villa v West Ham
Monday, November 1
Wolves v Everton
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 11 (November 6)
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Spurs*
Leeds v Leicester*
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool*
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 12 (November 20)
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich v Southampton
Spurs v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 13 (November 27)
Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Spurs*
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Watford*
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham*
Norwich v Wolves
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 14 (30 November)
Tuesday, November 30
19:45 Aston Villa v Man City*
19:45 Everton v Liverpool
19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace
19:45 Watford v Chelsea*
19:45 West Ham v Brighton*
19:45 Wolves v Burnley
Man Utd v Arsenal
Wednesday, December 1
19:45 Newcastle v Norwich
19:45 Southampton v Leicester
19:45 Spurs v Brentford
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 15 (December 4)
Aston Villa v Leicester
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Norwich
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 16 (December 11)
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Spurs*
Burnley v West Ham*
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Newcastle*
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich v Man Utd
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 17 (December 14-15)
Tuesday, December 14
19:45 Arsenal v West Ham*
19:45 Brentford v Man Utd
19:45 Brighton v Wolves
19:45 Burnley v Watford*
19:45 Leicester v Spurs*
19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Wednesday, December 15
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man City v Leeds
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 18 (December 18)
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
Wolves v Chelsea
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 19 (December 26)
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
2021-2022 English Premier League Round 20 (December 28)
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham