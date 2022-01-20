A new season of the English Premier League will begin this weekend and the complete 2021/2022 schedule has already been released. Find here everything there is to know about the full 2020/2021 Premier League fixture.

One of the world's most entertaining soccer tournaments will start on Friday, August 13, 2021: The English Premier League. Here you will find the full 2020/2021 English Premier League schedule and fixture round by round, with the teams of the new season.

Defending champions Manchester City will be looking to grab their all-time sixth English league title after lifting the trophy in the previous 2020-21 season. Their city rivals Manchester United are the top winner of the English Premier League with 15 league titles.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will aim to end repeat the success from the 2019-20 season, when they claimed the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years. On the other hand, the new European champions Chelsea will not go down without a fight this time. In addition, Leicester, Tottenham, and Arsenal will look to surprise the main favorites for the title.

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 1 (August 13-15)

Friday, August 13

20:00 Brentford v Arsenal

Saturday, August 14

12:30 Man Utd v Leeds

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Watford v Aston Villa

17:30 Norwich v Liverpool

Sunday, August

14:00 Newcastle v West Ham

16:30 Spurs v Man City

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 2 (August 21-23)

Saturday, August 21

12:30 Liverpool v Burnley

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Leeds v Everton

Man City v Norwich

17:30 Brighton v Watford

Sunday, August 22

14:00 Southampton v Man Utd

14:00 Wolves v Spurs

16:30 Arsenal v Chelsea

Monday, August 23

20:00 West Ham v Leicester

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 3 (August 28-29)

Saturday, August 28

12:30 Man City v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Norwich v Leicester

West Ham v Crystal Palace

17:30 Liverpool v Chelsea

Sunday, August 29

14:00 Burnley v Leeds

14:00 Spurs v Watford

16:30 Wolves v Man Utd

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 4 (September 11-13)

Saturday, September 11

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Arsenal v Norwich

Brentford v Brighton

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Chelsea v Aston Villa**

Sunday, September 12

Leeds v Liverpool**

Monday, September 13

Everton v Burnley

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 5 (September 17-19)

Friday, September 17

Newcastle v Leeds

Saturday, September 18

Wolves v Brentford

Burnley v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Southampton

Norwich v Watford

Aston Villa v Everton

Sunday, September 19

Brighton v Leicester

West Ham v Man Utd*

Spurs v Chelsea*

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 6 (September 25-27)

Saturday, September 25

Chelsea v Man City

Everton v Norwich

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Burnley

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Watford v Newcastle

Brentford v Liverpool

Sunday, September 26

Southampton v Wolves

Arsenal v Spurs

Monday, September 27

Crystal Palace v Brighton

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 7 (October 2-3)

Saturday, October 2

Man Utd v Everton

Burnley v Norwich

Chelsea v Southampton

Leeds v Watford

Spurs v Aston Villa

Wolves v Newcastle

Brighton v Arsenal

Sunday, October 3

Crystal Palace v Leicester

West Ham v Brentford

Liverpool v Man City

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 8 (October 16-18)

Saturday, October 16

Watford v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Wolves

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Burnley

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Leeds

Brentford v Chelsea

Sunday, October 17

Everton v West Ham

Newcastle v Spurs

Monday, October 18

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 9 (October 22-24)

Friday, October 22

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Saturday, October 23

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Watford

Leeds v Wolves

Southampton v Burnley

Brighton v Man City

Sunday, October 24

Brentford v Leicester

West Ham v Spurs***

Man Utd v Liverpool***

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 10 (October 30 - November 1)

Saturday, October 30

Leicester v Arsenal

Burnley v Brentford

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Watford v Southampton

Spurs v Man Utd

Sunday, October 31

Norwich v Leeds

Aston Villa v West Ham

Monday, November 1

Wolves v Everton

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 11 (November 6)

Arsenal v Watford

Brentford v Norwich

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Spurs*

Leeds v Leicester*

Man Utd v Man City

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Liverpool*

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 12 (November 20)

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Brentford

Norwich v Southampton

Spurs v Leeds

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 13 (November 27)

Arsenal v Newcastle

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v Spurs*

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester v Watford*

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v West Ham*

Norwich v Wolves

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 14 (30 November)

Tuesday, November 30

19:45 Aston Villa v Man City*

19:45 Everton v Liverpool

19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace

19:45 Watford v Chelsea*

19:45 West Ham v Brighton*

19:45 Wolves v Burnley

Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday, December 1

19:45 Newcastle v Norwich

19:45 Southampton v Leicester

19:45 Spurs v Brentford

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 15 (December 4)

Aston Villa v Leicester

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds v Brentford

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Spurs v Norwich

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Liverpool

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 16 (December 11)

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton v Spurs*

Burnley v West Ham*

Chelsea v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester v Newcastle*

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Wolves

Norwich v Man Utd

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 17 (December 14-15)

Tuesday, December 14

19:45 Arsenal v West Ham*

19:45 Brentford v Man Utd

19:45 Brighton v Wolves

19:45 Burnley v Watford*

19:45 Leicester v Spurs*

19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday, December 15

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Leeds

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 18 (December 18)

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

Wolves v Chelsea

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 19 (December 26)

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 20 (December 28)

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham