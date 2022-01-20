One of the world's most entertaining soccer tournaments will start on Friday, August 13, 2021: The English Premier LeagueHere you will find the full 2020/2021 English Premier League schedule and fixture round by round, with the teams of the new season.

Defending champions Manchester City will be looking to grab their all-time sixth English league title after lifting the trophy in the previous 2020-21 season. Their city rivals Manchester United are the top winner of the English Premier League with 15 league titles.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will aim to end repeat the success from the 2019-20 season, when they claimed the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years. On the other hand, the new European champions Chelsea will not go down without a fight this time. In addition, Leicester, Tottenham, and Arsenal will look to surprise the main favorites for the title.

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 1 (August 13-15)

Friday, August 13

20:00 Brentford v Arsenal

Saturday, August 14

12:30 Man Utd v Leeds
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Aston Villa
17:30 Norwich v Liverpool

Sunday, August

14:00 Newcastle v West Ham
16:30 Spurs v Man City

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 2 (August 21-23)

Saturday, August 21

12:30 Liverpool v Burnley
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Man City v Norwich
17:30 Brighton v Watford

Sunday, August 22

14:00 Southampton v Man Utd
14:00 Wolves v Spurs
16:30 Arsenal v Chelsea

Monday, August 23

20:00 West Ham v Leicester

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 3 (August 28-29)

Saturday, August 28

12:30 Man City v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Leicester
West Ham v Crystal Palace
17:30 Liverpool v Chelsea

Sunday, August 29

14:00 Burnley v Leeds
14:00 Spurs v Watford
16:30 Wolves v Man Utd

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 4 (September 11-13)

Saturday, September 11

Crystal Palace v Spurs
Arsenal v Norwich
Brentford v Brighton
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Chelsea v Aston Villa**

Sunday, September 12

Leeds v Liverpool**

Monday, September 13

Everton v Burnley

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 5 (September 17-19)

Friday, September 17

Newcastle v Leeds

Saturday, September 18

Wolves v Brentford
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Norwich v Watford
Aston Villa v Everton

Sunday, September 19

Brighton v Leicester
West Ham v Man Utd*
Spurs v Chelsea*

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 6 (September 25-27)

Saturday, September 25

Chelsea v Man City
Everton v Norwich
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Watford v Newcastle
Brentford v Liverpool

Sunday, September 26

Southampton v Wolves
Arsenal v Spurs

Monday, September 27

Crystal Palace v Brighton

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 7 (October 2-3)

Saturday, October 2

Man Utd v Everton
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Southampton
Leeds v Watford
Spurs v Aston Villa
Wolves v Newcastle
Brighton v Arsenal

Sunday, October 3

Crystal Palace v Leicester
West Ham v Brentford
Liverpool v Man City

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 8 (October 16-18)

Saturday, October 16

Watford v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Wolves
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Brentford v Chelsea

Sunday, October 17

Everton v West Ham
Newcastle v Spurs

Monday, October 18

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 9 (October 22-24)

Friday, October 22

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Saturday, October 23

Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Southampton v Burnley
Brighton v Man City

Sunday, October 24

Brentford v Leicester
West Ham v Spurs*** 
Man Utd v Liverpool*** 

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 10 (October 30 - November 1)

Saturday, October 30

Leicester v Arsenal
Burnley v Brentford
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Watford v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd

Sunday, October 31

Norwich v Leeds
Aston Villa v West Ham

Monday, November 1

Wolves v Everton

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 11 (November 6)

Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Spurs*
Leeds v Leicester*
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool*

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 12 (November 20)

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich v Southampton
Spurs v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 13 (November 27)

Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Spurs*
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Watford*
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham*
Norwich v Wolves

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 14 (30 November)

Tuesday, November 30

19:45 Aston Villa v Man City*
19:45 Everton v Liverpool
19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace
19:45 Watford v Chelsea*
19:45 West Ham v Brighton*
19:45 Wolves v Burnley
Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday, December 1

19:45 Newcastle v Norwich
19:45 Southampton v Leicester
19:45 Spurs v Brentford

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 15 (December 4)

Aston Villa v Leicester
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Norwich
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 16 (December 11)

Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Spurs*
Burnley v West Ham*
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Newcastle*
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich v Man Utd

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 17 (December 14-15)

Tuesday, December 14

19:45 Arsenal v West Ham*
19:45 Brentford v Man Utd
19:45 Brighton v Wolves
19:45 Burnley v Watford*
19:45 Leicester v Spurs*
19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday, December 15

Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man City v Leeds

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 18 (December 18)

Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
Wolves v Chelsea

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 19 (December 26)

Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford

2021-2022 English Premier League Round 20 (December 28)

Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich 
Everton v Newcastle 
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham

 