UEFA sanctions Real Madrid for racist gestures during the Champions League clash against Benfica

The knockout phase encounter between Real Madrid and Benfica was already fraught with tension following previous allegations of racial slurs involving Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni. However, the disciplinary focus has now shifted to the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu, where UEFA have taken action against Los Blancos for an incident captured during the international broadcast.

During the match’s official coverage, television cameras identified a supporter making a racist political gesture. UEFA‘s Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body responded by issuing a financial penalty and a suspended partial stadium closure.

“To fine Real Madrid C.F. €15,000 and to order the partial closure of Real Madrid C.F. stadium (i.e. 500 adjacent seats of the lower south stand), during the next one (1) UEFA club competition match in which Real Madrid C.F. will play as host club, for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. Said stadium closure is suspended during a probationary period of one (1) year, starting from the date of the present decision,” UEFA stated in an official release.

Because the closure is suspended, Real Madrid will be permitted to operate at full capacity when they host Manchester City on Wednesday, March 11, for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The sanction will only be triggered if a similar incident of discriminatory behavior occurs within the one-year probationary window.

Vinicius Jr. during the Real Madrid vs Benfica game. (Getty Images)

The incident sparked significant controversy, as it occurred just as the teams took the pitch and fans displayed a ‘No to Racism‘ banner in solidarity with Vinicius Jr. following his recent accusations against Benfica‘s Prestianni.

Real Madrid take immediate action against supporter

Real Madrid moved swiftly to distance the club from the individual’s actions. Security personnel at the Santiago Bernabeu identified and ejected the supporter shortly after the gesture was broadcast.

“Real Madrid C.F. communicates that it has urgently requested the club’s Disciplinary Commission to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member caught by television cameras,” the club stated in an official statement. “This member was located by club security members moments after appearing in the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the stadium”.

The club concluded by reaffirming its stance against intolerance: “Real Madrid condemns these types of gestures and expressions that incite violence and hatred in sport and in society”.

