The Premier League is in full gear with 10 matches of Round 27 this weekend, three of those games are prime pickings for bettors. Burnley vs Arsenal, Manchester City vs Manchester United, and Chelsea vs Everton present very interesting options.

The Premier League continues this weekend with Round 27 soccer action starting from Saturday, March 6, to Monday, March 8. The emergency Round 29 is being played during the mid-week, while the previous Round 26 didn't bring a change at the top of the table as Manchester City are still leading Manchester United with 14 points. In third is Leicester, followed by surprise entries such as Everton and West Ham.

In Round 27, struggling Burnley will host Arsenal on Sunday, March 7. The next day, the first-placed City will attempt to maintain a longer social distance with second-placed United. Whilst on Monday, March 8, Chelsea and Everton will clash in the second derby this round.

This round provides an opportunity for the bettor to play around with parlays, picks in the over/under, or goalscorers. Here are some sports betting predictions to consider when placing a bet on these Serie A matchups.

Burnley vs Arsenal betting picks (Sunday, March 7)

Burnley have had a colorful season, having won barely one of the last five Premier League games. In addition, they have drawn three times and lost once. They will undoubtfully miss injured Ashley Barnes who has netted 43% of Burnley's Premier League goals against Arsenal. He is the only player in this squad to score against the Gunners in the league, but he has been ruled out of action since February 20, due to a thigh injury. The last time the Clarets met with Arsenal, they won 1-0 with Granit Xhaka being sent off, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring an own-goal.

Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, will look to continue their 8-game unbeaten streak at the Turf Moor. Arsenal have four wins and four draws on Burnley's home ground, with four clean sheets in the last five matchups in Lancashire. The North London's side most powerful weapon in this game will be Aubameyang, who has scored seven Premier League goals against Burnley, more than against any other side.

Burnley will certainly aim to win two games in a row over Arsenal for the first time since season 1962/63 but with Barnes missing the clash and the Clarets failing to score at all in the last four matches, it would make sense that the Gunners win this game 3-0. The score line is paying +1300, as per FanDuel.

Manchester City vs Manchester United betting picks (Sunday, March 7)

The Manchester derby is undoubtedly the most exciting game of Round 27. Manchester City have been unstoppable this season, as they are on an incredible 20-game winning run in all competitions. The last time they lost a game was on November 21, 2020, when they were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in Round 9 of the Premier League. An interesting fact is that if the Citizens win or draw, they will make a new club record of 28 games without a defeat in all competitions.

While Manchester United have improved so much as to reach the form of their lives, probably their best form in years. The Red Devils will attempt to beat City consecutively on their home soil for the first time since April 2010. In addition, they will have the chance to win three consecutive games against them in all competitions since 2000. If United do win, Ole Gunnar Solskjær will become the first Man Utd manager in their history to win all of his Man City clashes. However, they have failed to score in three of their most recent games in all competitions.

To be honest it looks doubtful that United will be able to stop City's impressive run, especially at the Etihad Stadium. It’s not unreasonable to think that Manchester City can win this game 3-1 and that score line is paying +1100, as per FanDuel.

Chelsea vs Everton betting picks (Monday, March 8)

Since Chelsea had appointed Thomas Tuchel, they have forgotten what it's like to lose. Chelsea are yet to be defeated under the German boss, having grabbed six triumphs and two draws in eight games in all competitions so far. In addition, Tuchel has managed to bring the Blues' defence back to life, as the club have conceded only two goals under their new coach, and it's worth mentioning that even Kepa managed one clean-sheet.

On the other side of the pitch, they will meet the inspired Everton. In spite of all struggles, the Toffees have really impressed this season under renowned Italian manager, Carlo Ancelotti. The good news for them is that they have managed three triumphs, a draw, and a loss to the Blues in their five most recent head-to-head duels. In addition, Ancelotti's side can boast wins against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, as well as over Arsenal, and a draw with Manchester United.

Having all this in mind, in spite of the fact that DraftKings are favoring Chelsea by a big margin, as the Blues are paying out -182, it doesn't look impossible that Everton, who are at +525, could pull off a surprise upset here. If you got to pick anyone to put the ball in the back of the net in this game look no further than Richarlison, as he is at +1150 to be the first/last one to score, as per DraftKings. The Brazilian winger has netted six goals in Everton's last six games.

Parlays for these three matchups of Premier League Round 27

A solid parlay bet could be the following: Arsenal to beat Burnley 3-0; Manchester City to win in the Manchester derby with a final result of 3-1; Everton to upset Chelsea, and Richarlison to score first/last. At $50, the bettor could win up to $2,038.

Want to stay in the know about all Premier League fixtures and betting options? Don’t miss a single detail on one of the most exciting soccer leagues in the world and its possible contenders, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, thanks to our betting articles right here at Bolavip!