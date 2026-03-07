Where to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Mansfield Town play against Arsenal in the 2025/26 FA Cup fifth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Premier League leaders Arsenal turn their attention to the FA Cup as they look to advance to the next round against Mansfield Town in a matchup that heavily favors the Gunners, who are sitting atop the Premier League table and widely viewed as one of the tournament’s top title contenders.

Arsenal arrive as clear favorites against a Mansfield side currently 16th in EFL League One. Still, cup competitions often deliver surprises, and Mansfield will aim to embrace the underdog role and push for a stunning result against one of England’s strongest teams.

When will the Mansfield Town vs Arsenal match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fourth round between Mansfield Town and Arsenal will be played this Saturday, March 7 at 7:15 AM (ET).

Jon Russell of Mansfield Town – Leila Coker/Getty Images

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal in the USA

This FA Cup game between Mansfield Town and Arsenal will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.