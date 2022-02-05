Leon take on Cruz Azul at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas for the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2022

Leon and Cruz Azul meet in the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2022. This game will take place at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. Two teams with winning streaks are ready to give it all. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Leon are undefeated in the Clausura 2022, with a single victory against Pachuca 2-1 at home and a pair of draws against Tijuana and Atlas. The team is a big favorite in the second phase of Liga MX since they played in the 2021 Apertura finals.

Cruz Azul have a positive record with two wins against Tijuana and FC Juarez in the first two weeks of the Clausura, and the most recent game for the team was a draw against Monterrey 2-2 on the road.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Date

Leon and Cruz Azul play for the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2022 on Monday, February 7 at Estadio León in León de los Aldamas. The visitors' offense is a little more efficient, but the home team wants to remain undefeated and show their defensive power.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul at the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2022

This game for the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2022, Leon and Cruz Azul at the Estadio León in León de los Aldamas on Monday, February 7, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás