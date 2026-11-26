Pachuca hosts Chivas at Estadio Hidalgo in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with a spot in the next round on the line. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Match Summary Match Pachuca vs. Chivas Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Thursday, November 26, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TUDN.com, TUDN App

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas in the USA

TUDN and Telemundo carry the broadcast in the United States for this quarterfinal match between Pachuca and Chivas.

Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TUDN.com and the TUDN App.

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Can I watch Pachuca vs Chivas for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Pachuca vs Chivas for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Pachuca arrive at this quarterfinal clash in strong form. They beat Toluca 2-0 on November 21, following a 4-1 win over Atlas on November 7 and a 3-0 victory against Tigres on October 31. The host club has not dropped a match across that stretch.

Chivas also enter the postseason with momentum. They edged Cruz Azul 1-0 on November 22, after a 1-1 draw with Leon on November 9 and a 4-2 win over Atlante on November 1. A win at Estadio Hidalgo would push them closer to the next stage of the playoffs.

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Both sides head into this quarterfinal unbeaten in their last three outings, raising the stakes for a match that will decide who advances in the postseason.

Chivas lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on August 29, 2026: Pachuca 1-1 Chivas.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Predicted Lineups

Pachuca (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno; Jorge Berlanga, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas; Christian Rivera, Rodolfo Pizarro, Alan Bautista; Javier Nicolas Vallejo, Salomon Rondon, Oussama Idrissi.

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Chivas (3-4-2-1): Raul Rangel; Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, Jose Castillo; Roberto Alvarado, Richard Ledezma, Fernando Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Efrain Alvarez, Bryan Gonzalez; Santiago Sandoval.

What time is the Pachuca vs Chivas match?

The Pachuca vs Chivas match kicks off on Thursday, November 26, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM