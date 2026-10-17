Leon vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 17, 2026

Leon host Club America at Estadio Leon on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026. With America leading the standings and Leon sitting fifth, the result could reshape the race for the top spots. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Leon vs Club America Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Leon vs Club America in the USA

In the United States, the Liga MX game will be broadcast on Univision and TUDN, with streaming available on Universo NOW, ViX and the TUDN app.

Can I watch Leon vs Club America for free?

No free streaming option or free trial is confirmed for Leon vs. Club America in the United States. Fans will need to check their TV provider or subscribe to an eligible streaming service to watch the game live.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America enter Matchday 12 in first place with 21 points from 10 games, while Leon are fifth with 18 points after 11 matches. A win would help Leon close the gap on the leaders, while America can strengthen their position at the top with a game in hand.

Edgar Guerra of Leon during the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2026 11th-round match (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Leon drew 1-1 with Puebla in their latest league match, while America also drew 1-1 against Monterrey. Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways in a matchup that could have a significant impact on the Apertura standings.

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Leon vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Leon (4-1-4-1): Irving Martinez; Salvador Reyes, Juan Guevara, Jhoanner Romana, Ivan Moreno; Ivan Rodriguez; Ismael Diaz, Fernando Beltran, Fidel Lara, Edgar Guerra; Diber Cambindo.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon; Kevin Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Santiago Bueno, Cristian Borja; Dagoberto Espinoza, Erick Sanchez; Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, Alejandro Zendejas; Henry Martin.

What time is the Leon vs Club America match?

Leon vs. Club America kicks off on Saturday, October 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET at Estadio Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico. Here are the start times across the four main U.S. time zones:

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