Leon vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on September 6, 2026

Club Leon and Club America meet at Shell Energy Stadium in the Leagues Cup Third-Place Match after falling in the semifinals. Find out how to watch the all-Liga MX clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Leon vs Club America Tournament Leagues Cup Date Sunday, September 6, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Leon vs Club America in the USA

Leon vs. Club America will be available live on Apple TV in the United States. It remains the exclusive global home of every Leagues Cup match in 2026, with the competition available across the platform’s devices.

Can I watch Leon vs Club America for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can use the Apple TV free trial to watch Leon vs. Club America. The listing advertises a 7-day free trial, giving new eligible subscribers an option to access the game without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club Leon and Club America will meet on Sunday, September 6, with third place in the 2026 Leagues Cup on the line. Both Mexican clubs came through a historic semifinal stage featuring four Liga MX teams, but neither reached the final. Leon lost 2-0 to Toluca, while America were eliminated by Monterrey after a 2-2 draw and a 5-4 penalty shootout.

Raphael Veiga #23 and Oscar Perea #22 of Club America (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

For Leon, however, this is about more than finishing on the podium. A victory would secure a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, according to Concacaf. America have already qualified for that competition through their position in the 2026 Liga MX aggregate regular-season standings, so the third-place game carries a different level of importance for each side.

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America’s route to the third-place match was considerably more dramatic. Las Aguilas twice took the lead against Monterrey through Ramon Juarez and Alan Cervantes, but Lucas Ocampos equalized from the penalty spot in the 69th minute. Monterrey then won the shootout 5-4 after Cervantes missed America’s decisive penalty.

What time is the Leon vs Club America match?

The León vs. Club América match kicks off on Sunday, September 6, at 6:00 PM ET at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. The official Leagues Cup schedule lists the Third-Place Match for 5:00 PM local time in Houston.

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM