Orlando City vs Leon: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 8, 2026

Orlando City and Leon meet at Inter&Co Stadium in a key 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One clash, with both teams coming off opening-round wins. Antoine Griezmann and the Lions face a Leon side looking to build on its 1-0 victory over Nashville.

Match Summary Match Orlando City vs Leon Tournament Leagues Cup Date Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Orlando City vs Leon in the USA

Orlando City vs. Club Leon will be available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States. It is the exclusive global streaming home of the 2026 Leagues Cup, with every match in the competition available on the platform.

Can I watch Orlando City vs Leon for free?

New Apple TV subscribers can watch Orlando City vs. Club Leon through a 7-day free trial. The official event page lists the match with a seven-day trial, after which the subscription costs $12.99 per month. Terms and eligibility apply.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Orlando City and Club Leon both have three points heading into Saturday’s Leagues Cup clash, so the winner can take a major step toward securing a place in the knockout rounds. Orlando opened Phase One with a 2-1 victory over Monterrey, while Leon pulled off a 1-0 road win against Nashville SC.

Antoine Griezmann, Tyrese Spicer and Ivan Angulo of Orlando City (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The stakes are particularly high because only the top four MLS teams and top four Liga MX teams at the end of Phase One advance to the knockout stage. Orlando is playing all three of its Phase One matches at home, with Leon representing its second opponent before Atletico de San Luis visits on August 12.

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Orlando’s opening win also gave Antoine Griezmann an impressive introduction to the competition. The French forward scored in the Lions’ victory over Monterrey, while Tyrese Spicer converted a penalty to secure all three points.

For Leon, the victory over Nashville was equally valuable. Daniel Arcila scored in the 79th minute to give the Liga MX side a 1-0 win, putting Leon in the same three-point position as Orlando before their first meeting.

Orlando City vs Leon: Predicted Lineups

Orlando City (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crepeau; Bernardo Rhein, Robin Jansson, David Brekalo, Griffin Dorsey; Eduard Atuesta, Luis Otavio; Tyrese Spicer, Antoine Griezmann, Ivan Angulo; Justin Ellis.

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Leon (4-1-4-1): Jordan Garcia; Sebastian Vegas, Juan Guevara, Jhohan Romaña, Ivan Moreno; Ivan Rodriguez; Daniel Arcila, Fernando Beltran, Rodrigo Echeverria, Jordi Cortizo; Diber Cambindo.

What time is the Orlando City vs Leon match?

Orlando City vs. Club Leon kicks off on Saturday, August 8, at 6:30 PM ET. The match will take place at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando as part of Phase One of the 2026 Leagues Cup.

Eastern Time: 6:30 PM

Central Time: 5:30 PM

Mountain Time: 4:30 PM

Pacific Time: 3:30 PM