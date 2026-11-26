Juventus host Omonia on November 26, 2026 in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League, a match that matters for both clubs looking to build on their European campaigns. The predicted lineups show two teams with contrasting recent form heading into this fixture. Here is how both sides are expected to line up.

Juventus line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Neto in goal behind a back four of Zeki Çelik, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso. Teun Koopmeiners and Pape Matar Sarr anchor the midfield, with Francisco Conceição, Nick Woltemade and Jérémie Boga supporting Randal Kolo Muani up front. The team is missing a significant number of players, with Pierre Kalulu, Nicolás González, Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, Khéphren Thuram, Kamil Grabara, Edon Zhegrova and Arkadiusz Milik all out, which forces a reshuffled look across several areas of the pitch.

Juventus’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Neto; Zeki Çelik, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Andrea Cambiaso; Teun Koopmeiners, Nick Woltemade, Pape Matar Sarr; Francisco Conceição, Randal Kolo Muani, Jérémie Boga.

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Omonia set up in a 4-3-3, with Thomas Kaminski in net and a defensive line of Mihlali Mayambela, Senou Coulibaly, Ľubomír Šatka and Jean-Kévin Duverne. The midfield trio of Panagiotis Andreou, Florin Tănase and Mateo Marić will need to control the tempo against a strong Juventus side, while Ewandro Costa, Loïs Diony and Jaden Sean Montnor lead the attack. Omonia have no reported absences, giving them a full squad to work with as they look to turn around their recent results.

Omonia’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Mihlali Mayambela, Senou Coulibaly, Ľubomír Šatka, Jean-Kévin Duverne; Panagiotis Andreou, Florin Tănase, Mateo Marić; Ewandro Costa, Loïs Diony, Jaden Sean Montnor.

How does Juventus arrive for the game vs Omonia?

Juventus come into this match off a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar on November 5, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Rennes on October 22. Before that, they beat Celta Vigo 2-1 on October 15, showing enough consistency to pick up points in three straight outings. A win here would keep that momentum going and strengthen their position in the competition.

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How does Omonia arrive for the game vs Juventus?

Omonia arrive in Turin having lost their last two outings, falling 1-3 to Nijmegen on November 5 and 1-4 to Benfica on October 22. Their only bright spot in this stretch was a 3-0 win over NK Celje on October 15, which shows they are capable of putting together a strong performance. Getting something out of this trip to Juventus would go a long way toward steadying their European campaign.