Gareth Bale has been signed by Los Angeles Football Club. The 32-year-old signed a 12-month contract, find out here How Gareth Bale's LAFC salary compares to others MLS stars.

Less than Vela, Chicharito, and Higuain: How Gareth Bale's LAFC salary compares to others MLS stars

Los Angeles Football Club and Gareth Bale shocked the soccer world when the MLS club announced the signing of the 32-year-old Welshman on June 25. Bale had become a free agent after not renewing his contract with Real Madrid and needed to sign for a team to arrive in good condition for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

At the start of June, while on international duty, the forward said that he was hoping to get regular playing time so that he could improve his match sharpness. Bale's last seasons in the Spanish team were not the best, he had scarce participation in the team (in the 2021-2022 season, he played only 7 games), but his hierarchy is undisputed.

There is no doubt that the signing of Bale will give a new leap in quality to MLS. The 32-year-old signed a 12-month contract and will have a salary of 1.6 million euros, much less than what he earned playing for Real Madrid, where he earned 12 million euros net per year.

Gareth Bale´s salary compared to MLS stars

It is believed that the highest-earning player in MLS will be Lorenzo Insigne. The Italian signed a contract with Toronto FC but has not yet been officially presented. The 31-year-old player will have a salary of 11.5 million euros per year. While Bale, with his €1.6 million salary, does not make the Top 10 of the highest paid MLS players.

10 - Carles Gil

Carles Gil is the 10th highest-paid player. The 29-year-old has a salary of 3.04 million euros per year. If he completes the objectives prearranged, his earnings can rise to 3.3 million euros. The New England Revolution player has played 19 games this season and scored 7 goals.

9 – Lucas Zelarayán

Lucas Zelarayan joined Columbus Crew in 2020 and has since made 69 appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing 11 assists. He is one of the best playmakers in the league and earns 2.95 million euros, which can turn into 3.5 million euros if he fulfills different objectives.

8 – Luiz Araujo

Luiz Araujo left Lille in 2021 to join Atlanta United. The Brazilian has played 28 games, scored 10 goals, and provided 5 assists. The 21-year-old player has a salary of 3.4 million euros per year but can earn up to 3.7 million euros.

7 - Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela is one of the stars of Los Angeles FC. The Mexican recently renewed his contract until 2023, and, together with Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, he will be the team's referent. The 33-year-old player has a salary of 4 million euros.

6 - Josef Martinez

Josef Martinez has a great goal-scoring average. Playing for Atlanta United he has 105 goals scored in 140 games played. The team is aware that he is an important player and that is why he has a salary of 4,1 million euros per year.

5 - Jozy Altidore

Jozy Altidore is the fifth highest earning player in MLS. The 32-year-old has dropped in performance, yet he earns €4.3 million per year playing for New England Revolution.

4 - Alejandro Pozuelo

Alejandro Pozuelo arrived at Toronto FC in 2019 and since then has made 97 appearances, scored 29 goals, and provided 25 assists. The Spaniard was voted MLS 'MVP' in 2020 and has a salary of 4.6 million euros per year.

3 – Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain is a player who needs no introduction. In 2020 the Argentine left Juventus to join Inter Miami FC and since then he has been one of the biggest stars in MLS. The former Real Madrid player earns 5.5 million euros per year.

2 - Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez is already a referent of the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Mexican has scored 26 goals in 51 games played and earns 5.7 million euros per year. Chicharito still dreams of playing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

1 - Xherdan Shaqiri

Until Lorenzo Insigne is officially announced, Xherdan Shaqiri will be the highest-paid player in MLS. The former Liverpool player arrived at Chicago Fire FC in February 2022, and so far, he has played 11 games and scored 3 goals. The 30-year-old Swiss player earns 7.8 million euros per year.