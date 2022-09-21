Liechtenstein will face Andorra for a League D Group 1 matchup of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Find out how to watch or live stream free this Nations League game in your country.

Liechtenstein vs Andorra: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Tournament in your country

Liechtenstein will host Andorra at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz for a League D Group 1 matchup of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The last two national teams of this group continue to battle in order to avoid a worst performance. Here you will find out how to watch this Nations League game in your country.

Liechtenstein will try to end their winless streak at home. In fact, in four matchdays played, Liechtenstein haven't won yet. Also, Liechtenstein haven't scored in their last four games in the Nations League at home including last year's edition. So, there's a chance to at least score a goal at home.

On the other side, Andorra who are also a in a rough path, lost their way in the last matchday. But, the team managed by Koldo Alvarez already won over Liechtenstein in their matchday 3 of this group. So, there's a little advantage for them.

Liechtenstein vs Andorra: Kick-Off Time

Andorra: 8:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bahamas: 2:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Friday)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM (Friday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (Friday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Liechtenstein vs Andorra: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Andorra: EuroSport

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Botswana: SuperSport OTT 8

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport OTT 8

Cameroon: SuperSport OTT 8

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport OTT 8

Gambia: SuperSport OTT 8

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Lesotho: SuperSport OTT 8

Liberia: SuperSport OTT 8

Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Malawi: SuperSport OTT 8

Mauritius: SuperSport OTT 8

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport OTT 8

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 8

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport OTT 8

Sierra Leone: SuperSport OTT 8

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport OTT 8

Tanzania: SuperSport OTT 8

Uganda: SuperSport OTT 8

United States: ViX+

Zambia: SuperSport OTT 8

Zimbabwe: SuperSport OTT 8