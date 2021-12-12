The winner of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs will be the champions of the 75th professional season in Mexico. Here, find out how much prize money the champion will earn.

The Liga MX Apertura 2021 tournament is coming to an end. Leon and Atlas will face each other in the second leg of the Playoffs Finals to determine the new champions of the season. The winner will succeed Monterrey.

Atlas from Guadalajara is looking to end a long drought. Ariel Holan's team will try to win the club’s second title and first in more than 70 years. Their only title came in the 1950-51 season. However, they will have to comeback from a 2-3 loss in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Leon will try to lift their ninth Liga MX trophy. Their most recent title came in the Liga MX Guardianes Tournament 2020, when they beat Pumas UNAM in the final to clinch the trophy. Winning the championship also means earning a sum of money.

2021 Liga MX Apertura: How much do the champions get?

The champions of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura will earn around 4,100,000 Mexican pesos, which is $196,311 approximately, according to reports from Goal.com. While there’s no official report on the matter, it is estimated that the winner of the Liga MX receives at least double the amount of what the Copa MX winner earns.

According to the same report from Goal.com, the Copa MX champion takes home around 2,000,000 Mexican pesos, which is $97,761.59. It’s less than the winner of the domestic league but more than the Copa de Campeones winner.

The Liga MX champions will also get their pass to play in the Copa de Campeones, another tournament that guarantees a prize money. Either Atlas or Leon will face the winner of the 2022 Clausura tournament.