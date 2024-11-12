CeeDee Lamb’s net worth, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, is on the rise, driven by his multi-million dollar NFL contract and high-profile brand deals. Check out all about his current fortune.

CeeDee Lamb, the talented wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has made his mark in the NFL with his on-field skills and relentless dedication. His name has become synonymous with success, both on and off the field.

Since being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he has captivated both fans and experts with his exceptional ability to catch passes and his knack for making game-changing plays.

His impressive performance in his rookie season and his continued rise as one of the top receivers in the league have solidified his place as one of the brightest stars in American football, as well as one of the most lucrative.

What is CeeDee Lamb’s net worth?

CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has built a standout career in the sports world, which has helped him amass a substantial net worth of $20 million as of November 2024, according to Sporstkeeda and Marca.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020. (Source: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

This fortune primarily comes from his NFL contracts, especially his recent four-year extension worth $136 million, of which $100 million is guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of $38 million.

In addition to his $18 million annual salary, he has increased his earnings through sponsorship deals with renowned brands such as Nike, Pizza Hut, Snickers, Panini America, Visa, Old Spice and more.

His first four-year contract with the Cowboys in 2020 was valued at $14.01 million, including a signing bonus of $7.75 million and an average annual salary of $3.5 million, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Lamb has been involved in charitable initiatives, including collaborations with Lowe’s Home Team , where he contributed $50,000 to renovate a home requested by the local Boys and Girls Club.

CeeDee Lamb 88 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium on October 6, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Additionally, he partnered with Sneaker Politics to support The Elephant in the Room, Inc., an organization dedicated to mental health. Undoubtedly, he has built a solid net worth through his career in the National Football League.

CeeDee Lamb’s real estate holdings

CeeDee Lamb owns a home in Dallas, Texas, which has recently been remodeled to suit his lifestyle. This home blends modesty with style, featuring a functional and comfortable design.

Some of the standout elements include a media room equipped with a large television and seating for guests, a modern kitchen with LG appliances, and a cozy living room with contemporary furniture.

Additionally, the media room has a fun touch: a pet iguana named “LG”, which adds a quirky element to the space, according to Crazy Luxury Homes. The home is not only luxurious but also reflects his personal growth​.

