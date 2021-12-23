Las Aguilas are giving to its coach Santiago Solari no other option than to be Liga MX Clausura 2022 Champion: the club has signed the International midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, Giovani's brother, and one more of the talents raised and debuted by FC Barcelona.

America has stolen the winter transfer window of the Liga MX. Unlike Chivas, Cruz Azul, and Pumas, the 3 other historical clubs of Mexico, las Aguilas are strengthening their roster with the incorporation of quality proven soccer player. Its last arrival is Jonathan dos Santos.

Santiago Solari, America's coach, has now one more reason to feel the pressure of leading his team to the Liga MX Clausura 2022 trophy. Maybe, this time, there are no more reasons to accept failure after two tournaments being at the very top of the standings but also being eliminated on the Liguilla's playoff.

Yes, there have also been departures for the Azulcremas, nevertheless, in the final result of the equation, America has incomed much more certainty than what it has lost. Nicolas Benedetti and Sebastian Cordova could never maintain their level high enough to be the main men of the squad. Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos have shown that, at least, regularity is one of their principal qualities.

The love story of Jonathan dos Santos and Club America

Jonathan has a very special bond with Liga MX and America. His father Zizinho dos Santos (rest in peace) has worn these colors in the 80's decade, and all of his 3 sons, Eder, Giovani, and Jona, have always dreamed to be part of this historical team.

Years after, the link between las Aguilas and the Dos Santos family grew up when Giovani arrived to the club directly from LA Galaxy. Unfortunately for the winner of the Olympic gold medal with Mexico in London 2012, he could not prove his worth: just 33 games played and 3 goals scored along 4 tournaments (2 seasons).

Now, part of the chapter of his brother story with America has been repeated by Jonathan dos Santos: after being debuted by FC Barcelona, being a regular member of Mexico's National Team and playing in the MLS with LA Galaxy, he arrives for the first time in his career to the Liga MX.

"I have accomplished my dream. Since I was in the crib I dreamed of being part of America. My dad and my brother Gio have played here so it can be said that we have already made history. I know that my dad has worked hard from heaven to help me to make this dream come true. Finally, it is real." said Jona in his first interview for America's Youtube channel.