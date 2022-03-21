A group of Atlas fans made headlines for the wrong reasons again as six were arrested and nine ejected from the Estadio Jalisco during the Clasico Tapatio against Chivas for inappropiate behavior.

With the Queretaro incident still fresh in the memory, the Liga MX and the Mexican authorities continue to keep an eye on the supporters' behavior in games to prevent any new case of fan violence.

The shameful episode during the game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora is something that must not happen again and anything that comes close to that horrific moment is also unacceptable.

That's why on Sunday the police acted quickly against the threat of a new riot during the Clasico Tapatio between Chivas and Atlas. According to Diario Olé, the Guadalajara police informed that six men were arrested for fights inside the stadium.

Six arrested, nine ejected from Atlas-Chivas game

Two of the arrested men have also reportedly lit flares, which is prohibited at stadiums. Additionally, nine people were ejected from the Estadio Jalisco for throwing glasses and for shouts that incited violence.

Commissary Juan Pablo Hernandez told El Informador that the arrested and ejected fans could not return to stadiums for the rest of the season, while all of their Fan IDs will register this incident.

The conflict didn't escalate as much as the Queretaro one did but it's a shame that some continue to be violent after everything that happened. The derby ended in a 1-1 draw and things were heated on the pitch as well as it ended with three red cards and a controversial celebration from Julian Quiñones towards the Chivas supporters.