The winner between the final of the Liga MX Playoffs match betwen Atlas and Leon will be the 75th champion of the professional Liga MX tournament, the first division of soccer in Mexico. The Mexican championship has a long history, since the first days when the competition was amateur in 1900. 

Currently, there are two champions of the Liga MX each calendar year, with one being champion of the Apertura tournament, held in autumn, and the other being the winner of the Clausura competition, held in the spring. 

The competition is divided in two main stages: the regular season, where 18 teams face each other, and then the playoffs, also known as the liguilla, where the first four teams in the table qualify directly and the next eight teams have to play a qualifying round. 

Liga MX Champions: List of past winners 

The Liga MX tournament has suffered some changes through the years. The first professional first division tournament took place in 1943-44. In 1970, the league was reformed and the playoffs were introduced for the first time to determine the national champion. 

Of the 56 teams to have competed in the league, América has won the title 13 times, followed by Guadalajara (12), Toluca (10), Cruz Azul (9), León (8), UANL and UNAM (7). The current league champions are Cruz Azul, winners of the Guardianes 2021 tournament.

Year League System Champions
1943-44 Asturias
1944-45 Real Club España
1945-46 Veracruz
1946-47 Atlante
1947-48 Leon
1948-49 Leon
1949-50 Veracruz
1950-51 Atlas
1951-52 Leon
1952-53 Tampico Madero
1953-54 Marte
1954-55 Zacatepec
1955-56 Leon
1956-57 Guadalajara
1957-58 Zacatepec
1958-59 Guadalajara
1960-61 Guadalajara
1961-62 Guadalajara
1962-63 Oro
1963-64 Guadalajara
1965-66 America
1966-67 Toluca
1967-68 Toluca
1968-69 Cruz Azul
1969-70 Guadalajara
Mexico 70 Cruz Azul 
  Liguilla System Champions
1970-71 America
1971-72 Cruz Azul 
1973-74 Cruz Azul 
1974-75 Toluca
1975-76 America
1976-77 UNAM
1977-78 UANL
1978-79 Cruz Azul 
1979-80 Cruz Azul 
1980-81 UNAM
1981-82 UANL
1982-83 Puebla
1983-84 America
1984-85 America
PRODE 1985 America
Mexico 1986 Monterrey
1986-87 Guadalajara
1987-88 America
1988-89 America
1989-90 Puebla
1990-91 UNAM
1991-92 Club Leon
1992-93 Atlante FC 
1993-94 Tecos UAG
1994-95 Necaxa
1995-96 Necaxa
  Short Tournament Champions 
Winter 1996 Santos Laguna
Summer 1997 Guadalajara
Winter 1997 Cruz Azul 
Summer 1998 Toluca
Winter 1998 Necaxa
Summer 1999 Toluca
Winter 1999 Pachuca
Summer 2000 Toluca
Winter 2000 Monarcas Morelia
Summer 2001 Santos Laguna
Winter 2001 Pachuca
Summer 2002 America
Apertura 2002 Toluca
Clausura 2003 Monterrey
Apertura 2003 Pachuca
Clausura 2004 UNAM
Apertura 2004 UNAM
Clausura 2005 America
Apertura 2005 Toluca
Clausura 2006 Pachuca 
Apertura 2006 Guadalajara
Clausura 2007 Pachuca 
Apertura 2007 Atlante
Clausura 2008 Santos Laguna 
Apertura 2008 Toluca
Clausura 2009 UNAM
Apertura 2009 Monterrey
Bicentenario 2010 Toluca
Apertura 2010 Monterrey
Clausura 2011 UNAM
Apertura 2011 UANL
Clausura 2012 Santos Laguna 
Apertura 2012 Tijuana
Clausura 2013 America
Apertura 2013 Leon
Clausura 2014 Leon
Apertura 2014 America

Clausura 2015

 Santos Laguna
Apertura 2015 UANL
Clausura 2016 Pachuca
Apertura 2016 UANL
Clausura 2017 Guadalajara
Apertura 2017 UANL
Clausura 2018 Santos Laguna
Apertura 2018 America
Clausura 2019 UANL
Apertura 2019 Monterrey
Clausura 2020 Cancelled during Covid-19 pandemic
Guardianes 2020 Leon
Guardianes 2021 Cruz Azul 