Atlas and Leon define the new Liga MX champions on Sunday. Here, check out all the past winners of the tournament.

The winner between the final of the Liga MX Playoffs match betwen Atlas and Leon will be the 75th champion of the professional Liga MX tournament, the first division of soccer in Mexico. The Mexican championship has a long history, since the first days when the competition was amateur in 1900.

Currently, there are two champions of the Liga MX each calendar year, with one being champion of the Apertura tournament, held in autumn, and the other being the winner of the Clausura competition, held in the spring.

The competition is divided in two main stages: the regular season, where 18 teams face each other, and then the playoffs, also known as the liguilla, where the first four teams in the table qualify directly and the next eight teams have to play a qualifying round.

Liga MX Champions: List of past winners

The Liga MX tournament has suffered some changes through the years. The first professional first division tournament took place in 1943-44. In 1970, the league was reformed and the playoffs were introduced for the first time to determine the national champion.

Of the 56 teams to have competed in the league, América has won the title 13 times, followed by Guadalajara (12), Toluca (10), Cruz Azul (9), León (8), UANL and UNAM (7). The current league champions are Cruz Azul, winners of the Guardianes 2021 tournament.