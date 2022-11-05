Paris Saint-Germain will visit Reims on Matchday 14 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. Find out here why Lionel Messi is not playing for Christophe Galtier's side this weekend.

Lionel Messi has had a fabulous season so far with Paris Saint Germain. With the 2022 World Cup just 15 days away, there’s a lot of expectations on the Argentine. However, PSG has announced that he won’t be playing against Lorient in Sunday's Ligue 1 game (Nov. 6th) and fans are worried about his state of form.

The Argentine captain, however, hasn’t shown any signs of distress lately. Actually, he has some of his best numbers with 12 goals and 13 assists in 18 games this season. And he’s coming from playing the 90 minutes against Juventus in the Champions League.

However, there were rumors about an alleged request from Messi to Christophe Galtier to free him from PSG’s next encounters in order to be ready for Qatar 2022. Here check out the real reason behind Messi’s absence from the Parisian team.

Lionel Messi’s reason to not play against Lorient on Sunday (Nov. 6th)

In a press conference on Saturday, Galtier denied that Messi asked him to not play for PSG. "No player asked me not to play before the World Cup. It is not in the mentality of these great champions,” he said.

However, he also added that the team “will be alert to their state of form” or any “muscular distress.” And that’s the case for Messi, who will lose the game against Lorient due to an “inflamed Achilles tendon,” according to the PSG’s medical report.

The team specified that it was a “precautionary measure” and that “he will resume training next week.” Gaultier also spoke about Messi’s absence, saying that he thinks “he will be ready for the next game, just like Kimpembe.”

The coach also added that “To replace him, Hugo Ekitike and Pablo Sarabia are possibilities. Neymar can also take Messi's place. It could be Hugo or Pablo Sarabia.” Regarding the players who are worried about missing the World Cup, he said that he tells them “that you have to play hard, without restrictions. It is the best way to prepare.”