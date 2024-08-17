Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo just had enough of Al Nassr and teammates after losing 2024 Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo had a shocking reaction during the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo is tired of his current situation in Saudi Arabia. After an embarrassing 4-1 loss against Al Hilal in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, the legend finally showed signs of frustration.

CR7 scored the first goal of the game in minute 44′ and everything seemed under control. However, in the second half, the defense fell apart in incredible fashion.

Al Hilal took a 2-1 advantage in an eight-minute span and, when all his teammates literally stopped and let Aleksandar Mitrovic get the 3-1, Cristiano couldn’t believe it. Another loss and, by the way, Neymar wasn’t even playing.

Cristiano Ronaldo just had enough of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t won any title with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after playing for more than 18 months in that country. Furthermore, CR7 is on a terrible streak against Al Hilal. Seven matches with no victories facing his nemesis.

So, when CR7 saw there was no effort on the pitch from his teammates, the star made a very controversial gesture with his arms pointing out game over. A clear message that he might be tired of the situation.

Then, in the same sequence, Cristiano Ronaldo took a massive shot at Al Nassr’s players by claiming they were asleep during that third goal.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

