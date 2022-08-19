The mighty Paris Saint-Germain brings its constellation of stars to LOSC Lille in matchday 3 of the French Ligue 1. Find out here which players could be the 22 players selected to take the field for this match.

It's no secret that the main attraction of France's Ligue 1 for some time now has been Paris Saint Germain, which boasts an exclusive collection of the world's top footballers. So the eyes of soccer fans will be on this team when they visit LOSC Lille on Sunday, August 21 in matchday 3 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. Here are the likely lineups.

Not to lose a healthy habit it has established since its economic power strengthened its roster, PSG has started the French league season with a bang. Two wins in as many matches. Ten goals scored and only two conceded. A locomotive.

On the other side of the pitch is LOSC Lille, the team that, thanks to the fairy tale it wrote in the 2020-2021 season, broke Paris Saint-Germain's streak of three consecutive Ligue 1 championships. Unlike their powerful rivals, Les Dogues have just one win and one draw at the start of the season.

Possible Lille line-up

Starting with the home side for this match to be held at the Pierre Maurroy Stadium, it is known that they are at risk of suffering their first defeat of the tournament. However, Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca's team is determined to repeat the trend of 2020-2021, when they won both their matches against PSG.

The start of this Ligue 1 soccer year brought a smile to the faces of Lille fans as their team gave them a succulent 4-1 victory over Auxerre. Even so, the winning momentum was quickly cut short as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to eight-time French champions Nantes.

Lille's likely XI vs. PSG: Leonardo Jardim; Azim Zedadka, Jose Fonte, Alexsandro, Tiago Djalo; Benjamin Andre, Angel Gomes, Jonathan David, Remy Cabella, Jonathan Bamba; Mohamed Bayo.

Possible Paris Saint Germain lineup

Christophe Galtier has started his presentation as PSG manager with good marks. The French coach has a tremendous challenge ahead of him, who in addition to helping his team assimilate his idea of the game, must deal with a dressing room full of egos and individualities.

Kylian Mbappé, one of the stars of the team, has been recently in the eye of the storm, who has been angry with his teammates. There is even talk of a possible rift between the Frenchman and his brilliant teammates Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. Even with this dissonance, it was enough for PSG to beat Clermont and Montpellier in their first two matches in the current Ligue 1.

PSG's likely XI vs Lille: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes; Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr.