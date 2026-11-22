AC Milan host Frosinone on November 22, 2026 in a 2026-27 Serie A matchup that pits a team chasing momentum against a side looking to prove its recent form is no fluke. Both clubs arrive with contrasting trajectories, and the predicted lineups for this one suggest an open, attacking contest. A win here would carry real weight in the broader table picture for both sides.

Ruben Amorim sets Milan up in a 4-4-1-1 with Mike Maignan behind a back four of Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović and Sankhoun Diawara. Yunus Musah and Adrien Rabiot anchor the midfield, with Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira providing width while Luka Modrić operates just behind Gonçalo Ramos in the central attacking role. There are no listed absences, so Amorim has his full squad to choose from, and the shape allows Milan to transition quickly from the 3-1 win over Inter into another aggressive performance at home. AC Milan’s predicted lineup (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović, Sankhoun Diawara; Yunus Musah, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic, Luka Modrić, Diego Moreira; Gonçalo Ramos.

Massimiliano Alvini lines Frosinone up in a 4-2-3-1, with Lorenzo Palmisani in goal behind a back line of Anthony Oyono, Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi and Enzo Tchato. Patrizio Masini and Romano Schmid sit in the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Giacomo Calò, Farès Ghedjemis and Giorgi Kvernadze behind lone striker Daniel Bîrligea. With no absences reported, Alvini can field his preferred group, and the setup mirrors the one that produced five goals against Lecce, giving Frosinone license to push numbers forward against a Milan side that has shown defensive cracks. Frosinone’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Palmisani; Anthony Oyono, Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi, Enzo Tchato; Patrizio Masini, Romano Schmid, Giacomo Calò; Farès Ghedjemis, Daniel Bîrligea, Giorgi Kvernadze.

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How does AC Milan arrive for the game vs Frosinone?

AC Milan come into this one having won 2-1 against Genoa on November 8, a result that followed a 3-1 win over Inter on October 31. Before that run, they lost 2-4 to Bologna on October 28, showing the defense still has issues to iron out even as the attack clicks. Back-to-back wins have steadied the ship, and Milan will want a third straight result to build real separation from the chasing pack.

How does Frosinone arrive for the game vs AC Milan?

Frosinone head into the match off a mixed stretch, having lost 0-1 to Cagliari on November 7 after beating Torino 2-0 on November 1 and thrashing Lecce 5-1 on October 29. The two wins before the Cagliari setback showed Frosinone can score goals in bunches, with five against Lecce standing out. A positive result at Milan would go a long way toward restoring confidence after that loss.