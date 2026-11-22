Getafe hosts Atletico Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday, November 22, in 2026-27 LaLiga action. Getafe sits well below Atletico in the table, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid: Match Summary Match Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid Tournament 2026-27 LaLiga Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+

How to watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

The match airs on ESPN Deportes for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and ESPN+.

Can I watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Getafe sits 15th in LaLiga with 12 points from 12 games. They lost 0-2 to Villarreal on November 8, following a 0-1 loss to Brighton on November 5. Before that stretch, they beat Sevilla 3-1 on November 1.

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Atletico Madrid arrives in third place with 28 points from 12 matches. Their last two outings ended in defeat, a 1-2 loss to Barcelona on November 8 and a 0-2 loss to FC Bayern on November 3. They did beat Levante 2-0 on October 31, their most recent win.

Atletico Madrid leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on July 29, 2026: Atletico Madrid 4-1 Getafe.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Getafe (3-4-1-2): David Soria; Dani Carvajal, Sebastian Boselli, Zaid Romero; Andres Garcia, Djene, Ramon Terrats, Orel Mangala, Johan Mojica; Martin Satriano, Enes Unal.

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Atletico Madrid (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Alex Grimaldo; Pablo Barrios, Koke, Johnny Cardoso; Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez, Alex Baena.

What time is the Getafe vs Atletico Madrid match?

The Getafe vs Atletico Madrid match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM