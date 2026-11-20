Al Ahli hosts Al Nassr on November 20, 2026 in the Saudi Pro League, a fixture that carries extra weight given how both sides have been trending this fall. The gap between them in recent weeks makes this one of the more intriguing clashes of the season, and the predicted lineups suggest two very different game plans on display.

Al Ahli come into this match off a rough result, having lost 1-6 to Al Shabab on October 30. Before that collapse, they had looked sharp, beating Al Khaleej 4-1 on October 23 and edging Al-Fayha 3-2 on October 19. A home win here would go a long way toward settling the nerves after that lopsided loss to Al Shabab.

Al Nassr arrive in much better form, having won three straight. They beat Al Kholood 5-3 on October 29, followed a 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly on October 23, and before that got past Neom SC 1-0 on October 20. Another result on the road would extend their momentum and keep the pressure on at the top of the table.

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Al Ahli predicted lineup

Marino Pušić sets Al Ahli up in a 4-2-3-1 with no absences to work around, giving him his strongest available group. Édouard Mendy starts behind a back four of Saeed Baattia, Mohammed Sulaiman, Roger Ibañez and Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh. Artem Bondarenko and Valentin Atangana Edoa anchor the midfield, screening for an attacking trio of Eduard Spertsyan, Francisco Trincão and Wenderson Galeno behind lone striker Ivan Toney. The shape favors quick combinations through Trincão and Galeno out wide, with Toney as the central outlet, though the defense will need to be sharper than it was against Al Shabab.

Al Ahli predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Édouard Mendy; Saeed Baattia, Mohammed Sulaiman, Roger Ibañez, Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh; Artem Bondarenko, Eduard Spertsyan, Valentin Atangana Edoa; Francisco Trincão, Ivan Toney, Wenderson Galeno.

Al Nassr predicted lineup

Ange Postecoglou lines Al Nassr up in a 4-4-1-1 with a full squad to choose from. Bento Krepski starts in goal behind Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulelah Al Amri, Iñigo Martínez and Awad Aman across the back line. Ayman Yahya and Ângelo Gabriel provide width alongside central pairing duties, with João Félix operating just off Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané rounding out the attacking group. The setup leans on pace and experience up front, and with Ronaldo and Mané both involved, Al Nassr look well equipped to continue the scoring form they have shown in their last three outings.

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Al Nassr predicted lineup (4-4-1-1): Bento Krepski; Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulelah Al Amri, Iñigo Martínez, Awad Aman; Ayman Yahya, Ângelo Gabriel, João Félix, Samu, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.