Why is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr vs. FK Neftchi Fergana 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite match delayed?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr vs. FK Neftchi Fergana match in the AFC Champions League has yet to kick off.

Matchday 2 of Group B in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite features an entertaining clash between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and FK Neftchi Fergana. However, the match was delayed due to security concerns outside the stadium, and there is still no word on when it will kick off.

Match officials decided to postpone the kickoff at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, meaning neither team was able to get the game underway. The main priority, as expected, is to ensure the safety of both the players and the spectators.

At the moment, those in charge of organizing the event and ensuring security are still assessing the next steps to determine how to proceed. For now, there are no signs that Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates will take the field anytime soon.

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Looking for their first win

Al-Nassr enter Matchday 2 of the AFC Champions League Elite desperate to kickstart their Asian campaign after a nightmarish opening week. In Matchday 1, the Saudi club suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away against Al Ain, leaving them at the bottom of Group B and under immediate pressure to bounce back.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring.

Heading into their match against FK Neftchi Fergana at Alawwal Park, Cristiano Ronaldo and company know that securing three points on home turf is non-negotiable if they want to climb out of the basement and keep their knockout stage ambitions intact.