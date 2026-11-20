Bayern Munich hosts Köln at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the 2026-27 Bundesliga, with the leaders looking to extend their advantage over a struggling visitor. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Bayern Munich vs Köln: Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs. Köln Tournament 2026-27 Bundesliga Date Friday, November 20, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Köln in the USA

USA Network and UNIVERSO carry the match on TV. Both channels will have the broadcast ready for viewers across the USA.

Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW stream the game for fans who prefer to watch online.

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Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Köln for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Bayern Munich vs Köln for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich sits first in the Bundesliga table with 21 points from 9 games. They won their last two matches, beating Mainz 2-1 and Atlético 2-0, after a 2-2 draw against Dortmund on October 31.

Köln arrives in 15th place with 9 points from 9 games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Bayer 04, following a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin and a 5-0 win over the same opponent on October 27.

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Bayern Munich leads the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on May 16, 2026: Bayern Munich 5-1 Köln.

Bayern Munich vs Köln: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Lennart Karl, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Nathaniel Brown.

Köln (4-4-2): Marvin Schwabe; Sebastian Sebulonsen, Joel Schmied, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Borna Sosa; Linton Maina, Paul Okon-Engstler, Tom Krauss, Mikey Moore; Marius Bulter, Said El Mala.

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What time is the Bayern Munich vs Köln match?

The Bayern Munich vs Köln match kicks off on Friday, November 20, at 2:30 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: