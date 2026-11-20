Bayern Munich host Köln in a 2026-27 Bundesliga matchup that pits a team chasing the top of the table against one trying to climb away from trouble, and both sets of confirmed lineups point to clear game plans from kickoff.

Bayern Munich come into this one on a three-game run without a loss, with a 2-1 win over Mainz on November 7 following a 2-2 draw against Dortmund on October 31. Before that, they beat Freiburg 3-1 on October 25, showing they can grind out results even when the scoreline is not one-sided. A win here would extend that unbeaten stretch and keep the pressure on whoever sits above them in the table.

Köln arrive in worse shape, having lost 1-2 to Leverkusen on November 8 after draws with Union Berlin on November 1 and Schalke on October 24. Three games without a win is a concerning stretch for René Wagner’s side, especially with the Leverkusen defeat snapping any momentum they had built from the two draws. This trip to Munich is a tough spot to find a response, but a positive result would go a long way toward settling their season.

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Bayern Munich confirmed lineup

Vincent Kompany sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1, with Jonas Urbig behind a back four of Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Nathaniel Brown. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović anchor midfield, giving the team control and passing range through the center of the park. Ahead of them, Lennart Karl and Michael Olise flank Harry Kane, with Konrad Laimer rounding out the attacking midfield line, and with no absences listed, Bayern Munich can field their preferred setup from the start.

Bayern Munich confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanišić; Joshua Kimmich, Lennart Karl, Aleksandar Pavlović; Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Nathaniel Brown.

Köln confirmed lineup

René Wagner goes with a 4-4-2 for Köln, with Marvin Schwäbe in goal behind a back line of Sebastian Sebulonsen, Joël Schmied, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Borna Sosa. Linton Maina and Paul Okon-Engstler provide width on the flanks, with Tom Krauss and Mikey Moore holding the central midfield positions. Marius Bülter and Saïd El Mala lead the line up top, and with no absences to work around, Köln can lean on their intended structure to try to contain Bayern Munich’s attack.

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Köln confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Marvin Schwäbe; Sebastian Sebulonsen, Joël Schmied, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Borna Sosa; Linton Maina, Paul Okon-Engstler, Tom Krauss, Luka Lochoshvili; Mikey Moore, Saïd El Mala.