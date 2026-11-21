Inter Miami face Columbus today at Nu Stadium in the 2026 MLS season. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Inter Miami host Columbus on November 21, 2026 in a 2026 MLS season matchup that carries real weight for both sides as they look to build momentum, and the predicted lineups show two teams set up to attack from the opening whistle.

Kily González sets Inter Miami up in a 4-3-3 with Dayne St. Clair behind a back line of Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael and Sergio Reguilón. Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala and Telasco Segovia form the midfield trio, giving the team control and passing range through the middle. Up front, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez flank Germán Berterame, a trio capable of punishing any lapse in the Columbus back line. There are no absences listed, so González has his full group available to work with. Inter Miami’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilón; Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame.

Laurent Courtois lines Columbus up in a 3-4-3, with Patrick Schulte in goal behind Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki and Malte Amundsen. Mohamed Farsi and Dylan Chambost provide width and energy off the back three, with Sékou Tidiany Bangoura and Anass Zaroury adding further support through midfield. Taha Habroune, Gonzalo Tapia and Santiago Rodríguez make up the front line, a group that has scored freely across the recent run of wins. Columbus have no absences to account for, leaving Courtois able to select his strongest available XI. Columbus’s predicted lineup (3-4-3): Patrick Schulte; Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen; Mohamed Farsi, Dylan Chambost, Sékou Tidiany Bangoura, Anass Zaroury; Taha Habroune, Gonzalo Tapia, Santiago Rodríguez.

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How does Inter Miami arrive for the game vs Columbus?

Inter Miami come into this one unbeaten in their last three outings, drawing 3-3 with Charlotte FC on November 7, beating New England 2-1 on November 2 and drawing 2-2 with FC Cincinnati on October 28. The pattern points to a team scoring freely but also leaking goals at the other end. A win here would settle some of those defensive questions and keep Inter Miami’s momentum pointed in the right direction.

How does Columbus arrive for the game vs Inter Miami?

Columbus arrive in much sharper form, having won three straight. They beat Chicago Fire 4-3 on November 7, blanked DC 3-0 on October 31 and shut out FC Dallas 2-0 on October 29. That run of results makes Columbus a dangerous visitor, and another strong showing in Miami would extend a streak that has mixed goal-scoring punch with defensive solidity.